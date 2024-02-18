Announcement for Creditors in Estate of Barbara Allen Carter

In a recent legal development, Christi Bankson has been formally appointed to administer the estate of the late Barbara Allen Carter. Following the issuance of Letters Testamentary on December 15, 2023, creditors are now invited to come forward with any claims they may have against the estate. This essential step in the probate process allows for the orderly resolution of outstanding debts and the proper distribution of the decedent’s assets.

Creditors are advised to adhere to the legal timeframe and guidelines when presenting their claims, ensuring they are directed to Christi Bankson, through her attorney, Duana Boswell-Loechel. The announcement specifies the attorney’s contact information for the submission of claims, including address, telephone, and email, as well as Duana Boswell-Loechel’s State Bar Number.

The notice, dated February 13, 2024, is a public record of these developments, serving both as a summons and guidance for handling the claims process. This procedural publication underscores the transparency and orderliness expected in the probate court proceedings, marking a pivotal step in the process of executing the decedent’s will and managing the estate’s responsibilities in Brazoria County, Texas.

Definitions and Key Terms:

– Estate: All the money, property, and assets that a person owns at the time of their death.

– Decedent: A legal term used to refer to a person who has died.

– Probate: The legal process through which a will is proven in a court and accepted as a valid public document that is the true last testament of the deceased.

– Letters Testamentary: Official documents issued by a probate court that give an executor the authority to act in accordance with the deceased’s will.

– Creditor: A person or institution to whom money is owed.

– Executor: An individual appointed to administrate the estate of a deceased person. In this case, Christi Bankson is the executor for Barbara Allen Carter’s estate.

