LiTHOS Group Champions Innovation at Arkansas Lithium Summit

In an effort to address the challenges posed by low lithium prices and changing industry landscapes, LiTHOS Group Ltd., a company at the forefront of lithium brine pre-treatment and extraction technology, has extended its support to the Arkansas Lithium Conference held on February 15-16. Notably, LiTHOS is making waves with its AcQUA™ pre-treatment technology, which presents a groundbreaking approach to lithium extraction tailored for the Smackover reservoir’s specific fluid chemistries.

LiTHOS Group Ltd., which trades on various stock exchanges, including CBOE CA and OTCQB, has risen as a leader in the lithium sector by developing proprietary technology that is not only effective but also environmentally responsible. Their support for this key industry conference underlines the firm’s determination to foster innovation and sustainable practices within the sector.

The company’s Alabama-based demonstration plant is an embodiment of technological advancements in the field, showcasing high removal rates of impurities that hinder downstream Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) performance. Furthermore, the AcQUA™ technology of LiTHOS eliminates the need for harmful evaporation ponds, does not consume any freshwater, and avoids the use of chemical reagents, marking a significant positive environmental impact.

An additional advantage of the LiTHOS approach is its scalability, with a pilot-demonstration plant that uses globally available, established industrial equipment, thus reducing risks associated with upscaling operations and ensuring reliable functionality.

LiTHOS has emerged not just as a lithium extraction pioneer but also as a committed player in sustainable lithium production. With existing contracts with key mineral resource owners, the company’s strategic operations within the Americas, including its involvement in large-scale projects in Chile, Argentina, and the United States, demonstrates its expansive reach and dedication to responsible resource management.

In summary, the Arkansas Lithium Summit has provided LiTHOS Group Ltd. with a platform to showcase their cutting-edge extraction technology and corporate ethos, focusing on sustainable and efficient solutions for the evolving global demands on lithium production.

Definitions of Key Terms

AcQUA™ pre-treatment technology: A proprietary lithium extraction technology developed by LiTHOS Group Ltd. designed to be environmentally friendly and tailored for specific fluid chemistries.

Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE): A process that directly extracts lithium from brine without the need for extensive evaporation ponds, typically resulting in a faster and more efficient method of lithium extraction.

Lithium brine: A saline solution that contains high concentrations of lithium, often extracted from underground pools or reservoirs.

Smackover reservoir: A geological formation which may contain lithium-rich brines. It requires specific technology, such as AcQUA™, to extract the lithium due to unique fluid chemistries.

