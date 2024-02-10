Portland General Electric Announces New Dividend for Shareholders

Summary: Portland General Electric (PGE) has declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.475 per share, a move consistent with their long-term payout strategy. As Oregon’s leading energy provider, PGE balances financial strength with commitment to sustainable practices, targeting ambitious goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Portland, Oregon’s premier energy company, Portland General Electric (PGE), has recently declared a quarterly common stock dividend. This announcement came directly from the company’s board of directors, confirming a payout of $0.475 per share to investors. The declared dividend reflects the company’s robust financial performance and conscientious capital management plans.

The payout is part of PGE’s strategic approach to investor returns emphasizing a balanced dividend payout ratio. By maintaining a payout range of 60 to 70 percent over the long term, the energy provider ensures both corporate growth and shareholder compensation. Investors registered with the company by March 22, 2024, will receive this dividend by April 15, 2024.

For over 130 years, PGE has developed a legacy of integrating innovation with reliable energy services. The company is firmly committed to a brighter, more sustainable future—a vision supported by its goal of drastically reducing greenhouse emissions by 80% by 2030 and ultimately achieving 100% reduction by 2040.

PGE has repeatedly earned recognition for creating a workplace rooted in equality and inclusiveness, reflecting these values through its consistent placement on Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index. Moreover, the company and its employees actively foster community engagement by contributing time and financial resources to various non-profit organizations.

This dividend declaration serves as a testament to PGE’s financial health and its strategic vision of fostering long-term investor relations while promoting clean energy initiatives and maintaining a culture of corporate responsibility and community connection.

Definitions:

– Common Stock Dividend: A payment made by a company to its shareholders, usually as a distribution of profits.

– Dividend Payout Ratio: A financial metric that shows the percentage of earnings a company distributes to shareholders in the form of dividends.

– Greenhouse Gas Emissions: Gases that trap heat in the atmosphere, contributing to global warming and climate change.

