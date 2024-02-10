Pierce Public Relations Expands Team with Three New Hires

Summary: Pierce Public Relations, a notable PR firm specializing in B2B communications based in Brentwood, enhances its team with key hires. Danielle Gordon joins as senior account manager with significant marketing expertise, alongside Evan Dorian and Abigail Roering as account coordinators, both with strong educational backgrounds and relevant industry experience.

Pierce Public Relations (Pierce PR), recognized for its strategic focus on business-to-business communication, has broadened its professional team with the recruitment of three new staff members, poised to bolster its client service capabilities. Danielle Gordon, a seasoned professional with over ten years of marketing and public relations expertise, embarks on her journey as a senior account manager. Gordon brings a rich background from New Tech Network, where she focused on enhancing educational methodologies across the United States.

Evan Dorian, a recent graduate from Belmont University with a track record of academic excellence and relevant hands-on experience, transitions from his internship to a full-time account coordinator. His role is set to revolve around analytical tasks, media research, and the development of email communication strategies.

Abigail Roering, with her bachelor’s degree in public relations and social media management, steps into the role of account coordinator. Having previously honed her skills at FINN Partners: Southeast, Roering is equipped to manage a spectrum of responsibilities from media relations to content creation.

Julia Bonner, president of Pierce PR, expresses her pride in welcoming this trio of professionals to the team. Their diverse abilities promise to enrich the firm’s service offering to its expanding portfolio of local and national B2B clients, and Bonner is eager to see their skills assimilated into the firm’s collaborative culture, casting a positive outlook on shared achievements and future successes.

