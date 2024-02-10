NFL’s Strategic Play: Bringing Women into the Fan Fold with the ‘Swiftie Effect’

The strategic power of Super Bowl advertising coupled with the force of popular culture phenomena, such as Taylor Swift’s cheering for her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, has shown a significant influence on sports viewership and advertising trends. Advertisers are capitalizing on this broad exposure opportunity, pivoting from their typical targeted marketing strategies to more encompassing brand-building campaigns. Tailoring advertisements with the aim to leave a strong, lasting brand impression during the Super Bowl has become more crucial than ever due to the steep cost of airtime.

Virginia Tech’s adjunct professor and PR specialist, Carrie Cousins, highlights the transformation in advertising approaches during the Super Bowl. Cousins observes a trend towards ads that resonate with a wider audience while aiming for memorability. Contrary to the direct-sales pitch ads typically seen, Super Bowl commercials are increasingly about the first impactful contact with potential consumers.

This shift is also evident in how brands that generally stayed out of the Super Bowl limelight are now entering the fray. Notably, several brands seem to be focusing on women, likely influenced by the presence of pop icon Taylor Swift at the games. This focus on female viewership is a strategic response to the increase in interest among women in football, catalyzed by what Cousins dubs ‘The Swiftie Effect’. Large brands such as Dove, L’Oreal, and Elf Cosmetics are booking spots in what seems to be a targeted effort to connect with this growing demographic.

Cousins’ insights also reveal how cultural moments influence sports broadcasting decisions and vice versa. Additionally, the discussion provided an overview of anticipated ads and educational practices, such as her classroom activities at Virginia Tech, where the effectiveness of these advertisements will be analyzed. As Super Bowl commercials evolve to be more inclusive and targeted towards a broader audience, the industry continues to adapt to the changing dynamics of viewership and fandom.

FAQ Section Based on Super Bowl Advertising Article

What is the significance of Super Bowl advertising according to the article?

Super Bowl advertising is significant due to its strategic power, broad exposure opportunities, and the ability to influence sports viewership and advertising trends. Advertisers are shifting their strategies towards more encompassing brand-building campaigns, aiming to leave a strong, lasting brand impression.

How have advertising approaches during the Super Bowl changed?

According to Virginia Tech’s adjunct professor Carrie Cousins, Super Bowl advertising has transitioned from direct-sales pitch ads to commercials that aim to resonate with a wider audience and focus on creating a memorable first contact with potential consumers.

Why are brands focusing more on female viewership during the Super Bowl?

Brands are focusing more on women due to an increase in female interest in football, a trend that has been amplified by the presence of pop icon Taylor Swift at the games, labeled as ‘The Swiftie Effect.’ Brands like Dove, L’Oreal, and Elf Cosmetics are targeting this growing demographic in their advertising efforts.

How do cultural moments influence sports broadcasting and advertising?

Cultural moments, such as the association between popular culture phenomena like Taylor Swift and sports, reciprocally influence sports broadcasting decisions and advertising trends. Brands integrate these cultural elements to connect with viewers on a broader and more impactful level.

What research or analysis is being carried out in relation to Super Bowl ads?

Educational practices such as classroom activities at Virginia Tech, where Carrie Cousins teaches, involve analyzing the effectiveness of Super Bowl advertisements, allowing for the study of their impact and evolution.

Key Terms and Definitions

– Super Bowl Advertising: Commercials that are broadcasted during the Super Bowl, known for their high visibility and significant impact due to the large viewership of the event.

– Brand-Building Campaigns: Marketing efforts focused on creating a lasting impression of a brand in the consumer’s mind, rather than immediate sales.

– ‘The Swiftie Effect’: A term coined by Carrie Cousins referring to the increase in female interest in football influenced by the presence of pop culture icon Taylor Swift at Super Bowl games.

– Inclusive Advertising: Advertisements designed to appeal to a diverse audience, often incorporating elements from popular culture to widen their reach and resonance.

