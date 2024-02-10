Goodyear to Engage in Keynote Session at Global Auto Industry Conference

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has announced their participation in an upcoming thought leadership session at Wolfe Research’s Global Auto and Auto Tech Conference. Scheduled for February 15, 2024, the interaction will include Goodyear’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, Christina L. Zamarro, engaging in a comprehensive discussion with Wolfe Research’s managing director, Rod Lache.

Summary: A leading innovator in tire technology, Goodyear will share its insights into the future of the automotive industry through a fireside chat during a prominent global conference. This event offers a platform for Goodyear to highlight its continued commitment to research and development in the tire industry.

The session, commencing at 1:40 p.m. EST, promises to bring forward Goodyear’s strategies for innovation and their perspective on industry trends. Participants and stakeholders will be able to tune into this fireside chat through a live webcast, which will be accessible via Goodyear’s investor relations webpage. Additionally, those unable to attend the live session will benefit from an archived replay, ensuring the company’s valuable insights remain accessible to a broader audience.

With a global footprint spanning 22 countries and an extensive team dedicated to pushing the boundaries of tire technology, Goodyear’s contributions at this conference are eagerly anticipated by industry associates and investors alike. Those interested in discovering more about Goodyear’s extensive range of products and achievements can visit their corporate site for thorough information. As the company gears up for this influential conference, the anticipation builds for what promises to be a revealing showcase of their industry leadership and innovative prowess.

