Former Talk Radio Host Steffan Tubbs Joins DEA’s Public Relations Team

In an interesting career transition, the Denver area’s familiar voice on talk radio, Steffan Tubbs, has taken on a new challenge as a Public Relations Specialist at the Rocky Mountain Field Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Known for his stance on public health and political issues during his tenure at 710 KNUS, Tubbs’ move to the federal law enforcement agency adds an intriguing twist to his professional narrative.

Tubbs, who openly criticized legislative efforts to establish safe injection sites in Colorado, believes his media expertise and local knowledge are valuable assets to the DEA. His frankness about media practices and his perspectives on contemporary issues reflect an assertive PR approach he aims to bring to the division. At a time when the opioid crisis, particularly fentanyl, challenges public safety and health, his role assumes heightened importance.

Inside sources have not confirmed if Tubbs’ reputation from his conservative-leaning radio show played a role in his recruitment to the federal agency. However, Tubbs’ anecdotal encounters with personnel at the DEA indicate a level of appreciation for his previous work in media.

The DEA has not officially responded to inquiries about Tubbs’ hire or whether political leanings influence recruitment. Nor have they provided comments on his plans to provide off-the-record training to local media, an initiative meant to sharpen coverage of drug enforcement activities.

A noticeable silence remains on Tubbs’ past contentious radio moments, such as enabling misinformation about COVID vaccines and defending a colleague’s alleged endorsement of extreme ideologies. Despite these unresolved discussions, Tubbs remains optimistic about his pivot from a voice on the radio to a voice for the DEA.

Summary: Steffan Tubbs, a former Denver area talk radio host, now works with the DEA as a Public Relations Specialist. While his appointment raises questions about the intersection of media experience and law enforcement, the DEA has yet to confirm the factors influencing his hiring. Tubbs plans to enrich media relations and coverage on drug-related issues in his new role.

