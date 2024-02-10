Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to Highlight Clean Energy Initiatives at National Press Club Event

The U.S. Secretary of Energy, Jennifer M. Granholm, is set to present the Biden administration’s clean energy industrial strategy at an upcoming event at the National Press Club. Scheduled for February 21, the talk titled “A Headliners Coffee and Conversation with Secretary Granholm” aims to provide insights into how the government plans to foster a sustainable energy transition that benefits both the economy and the environment.

Summary: This article reports upcoming remarks from Energy Secretary Granholm, who will address the administration’s efforts in the clean energy sector. The discussion will revolve around economic growth, job creation in the green sector, and securing the United States’ leadership role in global clean energy advancements.

Attendees of the event can expect to hear the Secretary lay out the Department of Energy’s comprehensive approach to supporting the clean energy transition. Granholm will highlight how these efforts are propelling American innovation and manufacturing, leading to the creation of green jobs and economic opportunities across the country.

The engagement will begin with Granholm’s opening remarks and transition into a moderator-led conversation. Opening at 9:30 a.m., the event is offering a light breakfast and an opportunity for guests to engage directly by submitting questions for Granholm in advance via email.

Tickets are open to both members of the National Press Club and the general public, with differing costs. Participants can buy tickets in advance and are encouraged to submit their questions by email. For more information on ticket purchases or to direct inquiries, interested parties should refer to the National Press Club’s website or contact the press representative, Cecily Scott Martin.

FAQ Section Based on the Main Topics and Information Presented in the Article

What will U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm discuss at the National Press Club event?

Secretary Granholm is set to present the Biden administration’s clean energy industrial strategy, focusing on fostering a sustainable energy transition that benefits the economy and the environment.

What are the key themes of Secretary Granholm’s upcoming talk?

The key themes include economic growth, job creation in the clean energy sector, and securing the United States’ leadership position in global clean energy advancements.

How will the Department of Energy support the clean energy transition?

The Department of Energy intends to support the transition through comprehensive policies and initiatives that drive innovation, manufacturing, and the creation of green jobs within the United States.

What is the format of the event with Secretary Granholm?

The event will start with opening remarks from Secretary Granholm, followed by a moderator-led conversation. It will also include a light breakfast and a chance for guests to submit questions in advance.

When and where is the event taking place?

The event is scheduled for February 21 at the National Press Club.

Can the general public attend the event?

Yes, the event is open to both members of the National Press Club and the general public, although ticket prices vary.

How can individuals submit questions for Secretary Granholm?

Participants are encouraged to submit their questions in advance via email.

Where can one find more information about ticket purchases or inquire further?

Additional information on tickets and general inquiries can be found on the National Press Club’s website or by contacting the press representative, Cecily Scott Martin.

Definitions for Key Terms Used in the Article

– Clean Energy Industrial Strategy: A government plan focusing on the development and implementation of clean, renewable energy sources to drive economic growth and environmental sustainability.

– Sustainable Energy Transition: A process of shifting from reliance on fossil fuels and other non-renewable energy sources to renewable, less environmentally damaging sources of energy.

– Green Jobs: Employment opportunities that contribute to preserving or restoring environmental quality, typically in industries such as renewable energy, energy efficiency, and pollution reduction.

Suggested Related Links:

– U.S. Department of Energy

– The White House

– National Press Club

Please note that you should always verify links for accuracy and validity as URLs can change or become outdated.