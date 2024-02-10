Dow Charts Path to Eco-Friendly Future with Inaugural Green Bond Launch

In a strategic move towards environmental sustainability, Dow Chemical Company, a subsidiary of Dow (NYSE: DOW), has initiated its first green bond offering. This undertaking aligns with Dow’s ambitious Decarbonize & Grow and Transform the Waste strategies, marking a significant leap in their journey to reduce carbon emissions and drive circular economy solutions.

The financing will raise $1.25 billion through the sale of two sets of notes, maturing in 2034 and 2054, carrying interest rates of 5.150% and 5.600%, respectively. Dow’s Green Finance Framework, which was recently publicized, directs the use of the proceeds towards projects that conform to particular sustainability criteria. This includes the landmark Fort Saskatchewan Path2Zero project geared toward establishing a net-zero carbon emissions facility.

The raised funds will predominantly back the development of the world’s premiere ethylene and derivatives complex in Alberta, which promises to operate with net-zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions, a milestone in environmental accountability for the industry.

Dow initially declared its intent to achieve carbon neutrality across its operations and product benefits by 2050, with an interim target of diminishing annual carbon emissions substantially by 2030 from its 2020 numbers. Aligning with this initiative, the company also aims to revolutionize waste management by integrating circular economy principles in the handling of plastic waste to produce circular and renewable solutions.

Dow exemplifies a global industry leader with a workforce of about 35,900 people and sales reaching $45 billion in 2023. With operations in 31 countries, the company is dedicated to maintaining its stature as an innovative and sustainable materials science company.

This green financing marks a significant opportunity for potential investors to buy into Dow’s environmentally-conscious business model poised to benefit both the planet and its bottom line.

