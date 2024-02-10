BioVaxys Completes Initial Funding Round for Cancer Vaccine Development

Summary: BioVaxys Technology Corp., a biotech firm focused on cancer vaccine development, has recently completed an important phase of funding. This is a crucial step forward for the company in advancing its innovative cancer immunotherapy treatments and aligns with its broader vision of introducing effective solutions for refractory late-stage ovarian cancer and other tumors.

BioVaxys Technology Corp., a Vancouver-based biopharmaceutical company, has successfully closed the first part of its non-brokered capital funding initiative. This essential financial milestone involved securing $1,103,500 by distributing 36,783,334 units priced at $0.03 each. This advancement is a testament to the company’s calculated strides in bolstering its financial stability for continued operations.

The units sold comprise of both common shares and whole purchase warrants, which will be held for a statutory period before they become fully tradable. Investors owning these warrants are granted the right to purchase additional shares at a pre-defined price within a specified period, providing a potential future financial boost to both the stakeholders and the company.

The proceedings from this funding are earmarked for general working capital, crucial for maintaining the company’s momentum and securing its position in the competitive biotech field. BioVaxys has also acknowledged the payment of finder’s fees as part of this financial operation.

Looking ahead, BioVaxys is poised to finalize the second tranche of funding by mid-February 2024, showcasing the company’s commitment to securing the resources necessary for breakthrough developments in immunotherapy.

The core of BioVaxys’ mission is tailoring personalized vaccines using its distinct HapTenix© technology. Currently, the company is making strides with its proprietary immunotherapeutic vaccine, BVX-0918, aiming to challenge the existing boundaries of cancer treatment, especially for hard-to-treat ovarian cancer.

Despite the positive news, BioVaxys provides a cautionary note, reminding stakeholders of the inherent risks and uncertainties in the biotechnology sector, particularly concerning the effectiveness and regulatory approval of its experimental treatments. The forward-looking statements reflect the company’s ambitions and the potential hurdles they must navigate in the journey towards medical innovation.

Definitions

– Cancer Immunotherapy: A type of cancer treatment that utilizes the body’s immune system to fight cancer.

– Non-Brokered Capital Funding: Funding raised without the help of financial brokers, typically involving direct sale to investors.

– Common Shares: A form of corporate equity ownership, representing a claim on a portion of the company’s profits.

– Purchase Warrants: Financial instruments that give the holder the right to purchase securities (commonly shares) at a set price before the expiry of a set period.

– Statutory Hold Period: A mandatory period of time during which securities cannot be sold.

– General Working Capital: Funds used to cover day-to-day operational expenses of a company.

– Finder’s Fee: A commission paid to an intermediary or the facilitator of a transaction.

– HapTenix© Technology: BioVaxys’ proprietary technology for creating personalized cancer vaccines.

