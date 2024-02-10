Azure Power Schedules a Special Shareholder Meeting

Azure Power Global Limited, the independent provider of sustainable energy solutions in India, is set to hold a significant shareholder meeting in March 2024. The discussion will focus on adopting the Annual Report and ensuing corporate actions. This initiative reinforces Azure Power’s commitment to transparency and proactive engagement with its shareholders.

The meeting, slated for March 20, 2024, at the company’s office in Gurugram, India, will see the presentation of the company’s Annual Report for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. This includes integral documents like the Report of the Board of Directors and the Report of the Auditors, as well as the Form 20-F filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Additionally, the assembly will address other pertinent issues that arise.

It is important to note that only the shareholders who are on the company’s register by the end of business on February 20, 2024, will be entitled to notifications about the meeting and will have the privilege to cast their votes or nominate a proxy to vote on their behalf. Azure Power takes this opportunity to extend an invitation to all registered shareholders to participate in the meeting.

For those interested in the detailed agenda of the Special Meeting, Azure will make it available on their official website. Azure Power, known for developing India’s first utility-scale solar project, has since maintained its position as a forerunner in the field of large-scale renewable energy projects within India.

The company stands as a testament to progress in renewable energy by prioritizing growth, innovation, and shareholder involvement. To stay informed about Azure Power’s latest ventures or general corporate information, all are encouraged to visit their website.

