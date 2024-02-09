Weyerhaeuser Company Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend

In a move indicating robust financial health, Weyerhaeuser Company has made an announcement that will please shareholders. The company’s board of directors has recently approved a rise in quarterly cash dividend payments, from $0.19 to $0.20 per share. This 5.3% increment aligns with the company’s goal to enhance dividends by 5% annually through 2025, demonstrating both confidence in their financial strategy and a commitment to rewarding their investors.

Weyerhaeuser, a substantial player in the timberland industry and a top producer of wood products, remains focused on a cash return approach aimed at ensuring shareholders receive between 75 and 80 percent of yearly Adjusted Funds Available for Distribution. The distribution can manifest as either further cash dividends or share buybacks, depending on prevailing market conditions.

Scheduled for March 8, 2024, the dividend will be available to shareholders on record, with the actual payment to be made on March 22, 2024. The use of Adjusted Funds Available for Distribution allows the company to account for operating cash flow while adjusting for capital expenditures and significant non-recurring items, providing a clearer measure of available funds.

While the company has expressed anticipated growth and ongoing distribution to shareholders, they caution that predictions carry inherent risks of market fluctuation and unforeseen circumstances that could impact future dividend payments and share repurchases. This forward-looking information is based on the company’s current plans and may be subject to revision.

Weyerhaeuser, established in 1900 and headquartered in Seattle, oversees over 10 million acres of timberlands and prides itself on sustainable forestry management. The company’s transparency and fiscal responsibility reflect in the continuous growth and returns for stakeholders.

FAQ Section:

What was the recent financial announcement made by Weyerhaeuser Company?

Weyerhaeuser Company has announced an increase in its quarterly cash dividend payments from $0.19 to $0.20 per share, a 5.3% increment.

What is Weyerhaeuser’s annual dividend enhancement goal?

Weyerhaeuser aims to enhance dividends by 5% annually through 2025.

What is Weyerhaeuser’s approach to shareholder returns?

The company focuses on a cash return approach where between 75 and 80 percent of yearly Adjusted Funds Available for Distribution are returned to shareholders via cash dividends or share buybacks.

When is the upcoming dividend scheduled to be paid?

The dividend is set to be paid on March 22, 2024, to shareholders of record as of March 8, 2024.

What are Adjusted Funds Available for Distribution?

Adjusted Funds Available for Distribution is a financial measure used by the company to account for operating cash flow while adjusting for capital expenditures and significant non-recurring items, offering a clearer view of available funds.

What risks are associated with Weyerhaeuser’s financial predictions?

The company explains that market fluctuations and unforeseen circumstances could impact future dividend payments and share repurchases, making their predictions subject to inherent risks.

What is the significance of Weyerhaeuser’s foundation and practices?

Founded in 1900 and headquartered in Seattle, Weyerhaeuser manages more than 10 million acres of timberlands with a commitment to sustainable forestry, fiscal responsibility, and stakeholder returns.

Definitions:

– Quarterly Cash Dividend: A payment made by a company to its shareholders, typically on a quarterly basis, as a part of the profits.

– Timberland Industry: This refers to the industry involved in the management and production of forest lands for wood products and timber.

– Adjusted Funds Available for Distribution (AFAD): A measure of the funds that a company has available for distribution to shareholders after accounting for cash flow, capital expenditures, and other significant non-recurring items.

– Share Buybacks: A process by which a company buys back its own shares from the marketplace, reducing the amount of outstanding stock.

– Non-recurring Items: Unusual or one-time transactions that are not expected to occur regularly in the company’s financial operations.

Suggested Related Links:

– For more information on Weyerhaeuser Company, visit their website at Weyerhaeuser.

– To explore topics on sustainable forestry management, check out the website of the Sustainable Forestry Initiative at Sustainable Forestry Initiative.

Please note that provided URLs are believed to be valid at the time of writing.