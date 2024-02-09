U.S. Civil Rights Body Enhances Outreach to Asian American Communities

In an effort to extend vital information on anti-Asian hate crimes to broader audiences, the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights (USCCR) has now made key sections of its 2023 enforcement report available in multiple Asian languages. The report, titled “The Federal Response to Anti-Asian Racism in the United States,” detailed the significant uptick in anti-Asian incidents from 2019 through 2021 and examined federal measures for combating hate crimes. This linguistic expansion aims to ensure that important findings and recommendations reach Asian American communities across the country in their most spoken languages.

Summary: The USCCR is proactively addressing language barriers that hinder the Asian American community from accessing critical information regarding hate crimes. By translating the report’s press release, letter of transmittal, and executive summary into the top five Asian languages by U.S. home usage – Mandarin, Cantonese, Vietnamese, Tagalog, and Korean – the Commission hopes to improve engagement with and support for Asian American individuals. This move resonates with USCCR Chair Rochelle M. Garza’s emphasis on language accessibility and aligns with the Commission’s commitment to enhanced language support, including the updated language access plan released in November 2023. This initiative reflects the USCCR’s ongoing mission to inform and advise governmental authorities on civil rights issues and to uphold its legacy of civil rights influence established since its inception in 1957.

FAQ Section:

What is the USCCR’s recent initiative regarding anti-Asian hate crimes?

The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights (USCCR) has translated key sections of its 2023 report on anti-Asian hate crimes, including the press release, letter of transmittal, and executive summary, into five Asian languages to improve accessibility for Asian American communities.

Why is the USCCR translating its report into multiple languages?

The translation aims to overcome language barriers that prevent Asian Americans from accessing vital information about hate crimes, thus ensuring that the findings and recommendations are accessible to wider audiences.

Which languages has the USCCR chosen for the translation, and why?

The translations are available in Mandarin, Cantonese, Vietnamese, Tagalog, and Korean, chosen based on the top five Asian languages by U.S. home usage among Asian American communities.

What does the report “The Federal Response to Anti-Asian Racism in the United States” cover?

The report covers the rise in anti-Asian incidents from 2019 through 2021 and examines federal measures for addressing hate crimes against the Asian American community.

How does this initiative align with USCCR’s mission?

This linguistic expansion supports the USCCR’s ongoing mission to inform and advise on civil rights issues, enhance governmental accountability, and uphold its longstanding influence in civil rights matters since 1957.

Definitions:

– USCCR: United States Commission on Civil Rights, a bipartisan agency charged with informing the development of national civil rights policy and enhancing enforcement of federal civil rights laws.

– Anti-Asian Racism: Discrimination or prejudice against people of Asian descent, often manifesting as hate crimes or incidents.

– Hate Crime: A criminal offense motivated by the victim’s race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity.

– Language Access Plan: A strategic outline to ensure individuals with limited English proficiency can access significant information provided by an agency.

