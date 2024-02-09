Scenic Group Entrusts Coyne Public Relations with Brand Amplification

In an effort to expand its market presence, Scenic Group, the parent company of Emerald Cruises and Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, has appointed Coyne Public Relations as its new Agency of Record (AOR) for public relations. This decision comes after a comprehensive RFP process that began in August, during which eight participating firms were narrowed down until Coyne emerged as the selected agency.

The primary focus for Coyne Public Relations will be enhancing Scenic Group’s media relations, brand positioning, and digital storytelling. It aims to distinguish Scenic Group as a premier luxury travel brand, especially in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America—regions identified as key for the group’s aggressive growth plans. Collaborating with partners such as Communications Casacom in Canada and Arvizu Comunicación Corporativa in Latin America, Coyne is tasked with elevating the group’s reputation to attract a more upscale clientele.

According to Robert Castro, the U.S. Vice President of Marketing at Scenic Group, they see a significant potential for growth in these markets and are hence investing in relationships with key media and stakeholders. Jennifer Kamienski, the Executive Vice President at Coyne, conveyed her team’s enthusiasm about setting Scenic Group apart as a refined lifestyle brand, mentioning the possibility of inventive partnerships and creative campaigns not typically seen in their sector.

The change in PR representation ended Scenic Group’s longtime partnership with Gillies & Zaiser Public Relations, who expressed their disappointment but extended good wishes to the group. Scenic Group remains on track for continued growth and is enthusiastic about the fresh approach Coyne is bringing to their strategic communication efforts.

Definitions of Key Terms and Jargon:

– Agency of Record (AOR): The primary agency responsible for handling all of a company’s communications and public relations.

– Request for Proposal (RFP): A document that a company posts to elicit bids from potential vendors for a desired solution to a specified service requirement.

– Brand Positioning: The process of positioning your brand in the mind of customers.

– Digital Storytelling: A modern expression of the ancient art of storytelling, digital storytelling is a multimedia approach to sharing narratives using digital tools.

– Luxury Travel Brand: A brand that offers high-end travel experiences characterized by lavish accommodations, exclusive services, and exceptional attention to detail.

– Media Relations: The practice of interacting with and providing information to the media, in order to publish and promote a business.

