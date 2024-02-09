Recent Executive Shuffles and New Representation Deals Reshape the Fashion and PR Landscape

In a summary of the latest personnel changes and new partnerships within the fashion and public relations industries, we’ve observed significant movement among executives and a series of new representation agreements.

Henry Davis takes over as the new CEO of wellness brand Sakara Life, bringing fresh leadership to the company. Spanx has brought on board Caroline Whitton as their new CEO, while Jeanne Jackson steps in as the executive chair, marking a significant change in their executive lineup.

Creative minds are also on the move with Anna Teurnell stepping into the role of creative director at Swedish fashion label Filippa K. In the strategic sphere, Jake Frisbie advances to the position of senior strategist at marketing firm SHADOW.

Public relations agencies are seeing their own reshuffle with Dhalyn Vene Warren joining KCD as a publicist. More notably, K3 Media Collective and JJBPR have joined forces to create a new entity named Intersection, which will now benefit from the combined expertise of Lauren Kahn and Jennifer J. Bickerton.

The landscape of representation has also witnessed a flurry of activity. PURPLE is now representing fashion and tech brand SYKY, and several brands such as FANKA, Nana Jacqueline, Princess Cruises, and ACLER have found new PR homes with AZIONE, ICA, and Autumn Communications, respectively.

Other notable representation partnerships include communications experts J/PR advocating for the historical Hotel Torre di Bellosguardo and CO adding wellness brand Elix to their roster. Moreover, a range of PR firms from Beach House to Bella Public Relations have announced new clients including MDSolarSciences, PSUDO, and Glo2Facial, reflecting a dynamic shift in client alignments.

This list of updates provides a glimpse into the evolving fabric of the fashion and public relations world, underlining the continual growth and change inherent in these interconnected industries.

