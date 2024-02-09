Marriott International Announces Quarterly Dividend for Shareholders

Marriott International, Inc., the renowned hotel corporation, has declared a 52 cents per share cash dividend to be dispensed at the end of March 2024. This declaration showcases Marriott’s financial strength and commitment to rewarding its investors.

The dividend, set to benefit shareholders of record by February 22, 2024, will be distributed on March 29, 2024. This move signifies Marriott International’s ongoing success and its ability to provide consistent returns to its shareholders. With nearly 8,800 properties worldwide, Marriott continues to be a powerhouse in the hospitality industry, offering diverse brands in a multitude of locations globally.

Operating a vast network of hotels, resorts, and a notable vacation ownership program, Marriott is also known for its excellent travel program, Marriott Bonvoy®. The company has made information access seamless for investors and the media through their comprehensive websites. However, it is noted that the material on the website does not merge into this press release or any filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Investors and interested parties can follow Marriott’s developments on their investor relations and news center websites. As they continue to expand their global footprint and digital presence, Marriott’s commitment to transparency and investor relations is evident. Their client base can stay connected via social media on platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

In summary, Marriott’s dividend declaration not only reflects a solid financial standing but also emphasizes their dedication to maintaining a robust relationship with their shareholders and clientele through transparent communication and services.

