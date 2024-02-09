Marpai Health Secures Financial Adjustments and Growth Capital

Marpai Health Inc., a leading Third-Party Administrator in the healthcare sector, has skillfully negotiated an amendment with global insurer AXA S.A., resulting in a deferral of its 2024 payment obligations and lowering the immediate payable amount to less than $500,000. These revised terms also introduce potential reductions up to $3 million upon meeting specific performance thresholds. Marpai’s CEO remarked on the significance of AXA’s collaborative approach, appreciating the positive impact this has on the company’s ambitious expansion plans.

Additionally, Marpai has garnered substantial support through $1.7 million in revenue-based financing from Libertas Funding, LLC, known for their considerable contributions to the growth of SMEs via innovative funding solutions. Marpai aims to apply this financial infusion to meet immediate operational capital requirements. This strategic move offers Marpai an opportunity to progress its business objectives without shareholder dilution.

Marpai stands out in the $22 billion TPA market, endeavoring to provide cost-efficient healthcare and sustaining comprehensive health benefits for employees on self-funded health plans. Boasting a nationwide operational footprint, Marpai’s partnerships with prominent provider networks like Aetna and Cigna enhance their service offerings. While the company faces the typical industry uncertainties, Marpai’s calculated financial tactics exemplify its dedication to proactive growth and economic stability. For additional company details, Marpai’s website offers extensive information, although it is not linked to this specific press release.

Investors are advised to consult Marpai’s SEC filings to fully comprehend the risks influencing the fulfillment of the company’s forward-looking statements. These documents are accessible without charge on the SEC’s website.

Definitions of Key Terms and Jargon:

– Third-Party Administrator (TPA): A TPA is an organization that processes insurance claims or certain aspects of employee benefit plans for a separate entity.

– Self-funded health plans: These are health insurance plans where the employer assumes the financial risk for providing healthcare benefits to its employees.

– Revenue-based financing: A type of funding in which a company receives capital in exchange for a percentage of its ongoing gross revenues.

– Shareholder dilution: Occurs when a company issues new stock which reduces the ownership percentage of existing shareholders.

