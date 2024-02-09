Marketing Powerhouses JSA and Forward Vision Join Forces

In a strategic move designed to strengthen their position within the technology and network infrastructure sectors, Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) has acquired Forward Vision, a Plano-based marketing agency known for its wide-reaching B2B marketing communications services. The acquisition enriches JSA with Forward Vision’s specialized expertise and global perspective in technology and network services.

JSA, a brand strategy, and marketing firm rooted in providing services to the data center, real estate, and network operator domains, embraces this transaction as a fusion of complementary strengths. Kelly Stark, founder of Forward Vision and now serving as JSA’s Executive Vice President of Account Management, highlights the timeliness of this union. She emphasizes the importance of storytelling, collaboration, and shaping communications within the burgeoning network infrastructure landscape as it expands with AI, IoT, and advancing 5G networks.

This recent merger promises Forward Vision’s existing clients enhanced service quality and an array of additional resources. JSA, known for its influential educational channels – such as the Amazon bestselling book series “Greener Data”, a spectrum of digital broadcasts, and a significant online following – now offers Forward Vision’s clientele a platform with massive brand exposure potential.

Moreover, the newly combined entity’s approach not only focuses on digital transformation and network infrastructure but places a high emphasis on environmental sustainability. The inclusion of Forward Vision’s team boosts JSA’s capabilities, particularly in the realm of wireless infrastructure and network technology.

With a global team exceeding 60 professionals, the collaboration of JSA and Forward Vision creates a powerhouse with a commanding presence across the industry, driving innovative tech solutions and championing the Greener Data movement for environmental sustainability. This merger signifies not only a period of growth for both the companies involved but also for their shared mission of fostering a greener, more connected world.

