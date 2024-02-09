Blue Owl Capital Reports Profitable Fourth Quarter and Dividend Increase

Summary: Blue Owl Capital Inc. has exhibited a robust financial performance in the fourth quarter of 2023, underlined by significant revenue and earnings growth. Driven by the strength and uniqueness of its business model, the company has announced a substantial increase in its dividend. In light of this growth, Blue Owl aims to expand further by launching new capital solutions targeting various new markets.

In a recent announcement, Blue Owl Capital Inc. delivered a positive financial outcome for the fourth quarter of the previous year. With a business model praised for its stability and ability to adapt, the asset management firm has achieved significant growth both quarterly and annually. This financial health has enabled the company to boost its 2024 dividend by 30%.

The company’s leadership attributes the success to strategic expansions within all business divisions and indicates that investor interest in Blue Owl’s varied strategies is high. This momentum is expected to continue with the introduction of new capital initiatives designed to break ground in fresh markets, propelling the company to further expansion.

Investors received news of a forthcoming dividend of $0.14 per Class A Share, which will be distributed in early March to those registered by late February. Details pertaining to this financial update and the company’s strategies were shared during a public webcast, accessible via Blue Owl’s investor relations website.

Blue Owl, with over $165 billion in assets under management and a team of more than 685 professionals, prioritizes providing sustainable private capital solutions and diverse alternative investment avenues. Looking forward, the company remains focused on forging exceptional growth through strategic investment in credit, strategic capital for general partners, and real estate.

Definitions

– Asset Management Firm: A company that invests and manages clients’ assets such as pension funds, insurance companies, individuals, etc., aiming for growth or preservation of investments.

– Dividend: A portion of a company’s profits paid out to shareholders on a regular basis.

– Alternative Investment: An investment in assets different from the traditional methods such as stocks, bonds, and cash. Examples include real estate, private equity, and commodities.

– Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of the assets that an investment firm or financial institution manages on behalf of investors.

– Class A Share: A category of shares that often comes with preferential voting rights and dividend payments.

