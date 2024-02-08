Union Pacific Welcomes New VP of External Relations

Union Pacific Railroad has announced the appointment of Andrew Brady as its new Vice President of External Relations. Brady succeeds Printz Bolin, who is set to retire at the end of February. In this crucial position, Brady will be the railroad’s primary communicator on policy matters within Washington, D.C., advocating for national and state interests related to the rail industry, encompassing economic and safety regulations, passenger rail issues, security, and labor.

Andrew Brady, previously the Assistant Vice President of External Relations at Union Pacific, is well-prepared for his new role, bringing a wealth of experience from his tenure at the Association of American Railroads and former positions in the U.S. House of Representatives. His background also includes a foundational role in the Congressional and Public Affairs division of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Printz Bolin’s service as VP of External Relations began in 2018, and over the years, he has been pivotal in representing and defending the company’s interests in dealings with both elected officials and regulatory agencies. His career with Union Pacific started in 1991, enriched by his earlier experience as a senior staff member within both chambers of Congress.

Union Pacific CEO Jim Vena expressed gratitude for Bolin’s invaluable service and the high expectations for Brady’s leadership. As Union Pacific continues to deliver goods across 23 western states, the environmentally conscious company remains devoted to connecting communities to the global economy efficiently and responsibly. For more on Union Pacific, interested parties can visit the company’s website and social media channels.

FAQ Section for Union Pacific Railroad’s Appointment of New VP of External Relations

Who has Union Pacific Railroad appointed as the new Vice President of External Relations?

Andrew Brady has been appointed as the new Vice President of External Relations at Union Pacific Railroad.

Who did Andrew Brady succeed and when is the predecessor retiring?

Andrew Brady succeeded Printz Bolin, who is set to retire at the end of February.

What are the responsibilities of the VP of External Relations at Union Pacific?

The VP of External Relations is responsible for being the primary communicator on policy matters within Washington, D.C., advocating for national and state interests related to the rail industry. This includes addressing economic and safety regulations, passenger rail issues, security, and labor.

What experience does Andrew Brady bring to his new role?

Andrew Brady brings experience from his previous role as Assistant Vice President of External Relations at Union Pacific, his tenure at the Association of American Railroads, and positions in the U.S. House of Representatives. He also has a foundational role in the Congressional and Public Affairs division of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

What was Printz Bolin’s contribution to Union Pacific during his tenure?

Printz Bolin was pivotal in representing and defending the company’s interests when dealing with elected officials and regulatory agencies, and he started his career at Union Pacific in 1991.

What is the broader mission of Union Pacific, and where can more information be found?

Union Pacific aims to connect communities to the global economy efficiently and responsibly while delivering goods across 23 western states. The company is also noted for being environmentally conscious. More information can be found on Union Pacific’s main website and social media channels.

Definitions of Key Terms and Jargon

– Vice President of External Relations: A senior executive role responsible for managing a company’s communications and relationships with external parties, particularly in policy and regulatory matters.

– External Relations: Activities and strategies that an organization undertakes to manage its engagement with stakeholders, the public, and the government in areas such as policy advocacy and public affairs.

– Regulatory Agencies: Government bodies responsible for overseeing the implementation of laws and regulations within specific industries to ensure compliance.

– Association of American Railroads: An industry trade group representing major freight railroad operators in North America.

Suggested Related Links

To learn more about Union Pacific and their initiatives, use these links:

– Union Pacific Official Website

– The Association of American Railroads

– The U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Please note that the validity of URLs is based on their status as of my last update and may change over time.