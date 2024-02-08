Standard Motor Products Enhances Vehicle Emission Control Systems

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) is intensifying efforts to provide a robust line of emission control components for a wide range of vehicles. The company’s Emission Control program showcases over 3,500 parts, including systems for managing evaporative emissions, exhaust gas recirculation, and positive crankcase ventilation. Not only is SMP broadening this program, but it is also committed to manufacturing these critical components within North America, with facilities in South Carolina, Kansas, and Mexico dedicated to their production.

Every product designed by SMP is subjected to stringent testing for endurance and compliance with original equipment (OE) specifications, making sure that vehicle owners receive reliable and high-performing emission control parts. Among the recent additions to Standard’s inventory are specific components designed for popular American, Asian, and European vehicle models, ranging from General Motors SUVs to Ford Transit vans and Subaru cars.

To reinforce the reliability of its products, SMP carries out elaborate tests that range from computerized bench evaluations of resistance and flow rates to real-world vehicle trials in Texas. The company’s latest releases include a variety of valves, hoses, and solenoids, specifically targeting high-demand vehicle makes and models.

As society focuses on environmental sustainability and compliance with emissions regulations, SMP’s contribution becomes increasingly valuable for maintaining vehicle performance while reducing environmental impact. Vehicle owners, mechanics and retailers can access SMP’s full catalogue of reliable emission control solutions online, ensuring that finding the right component for a green repair is both straightforward and convenient.

Definitions:

– Emission Control Components: Parts designed to reduce the emission of pollutants from vehicles to meet regulatory standards.

– Original Equipment (OE) Specifications: Standards and criteria set by the vehicle’s manufacturer that replacement parts must meet or exceed.

– Evaporative Emissions: Emissions released into the atmosphere as fuel evaporates from the fuel system.

– Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR): A technique to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by recirculating a portion of the exhaust gases back into the engine cylinders.

– Positive Crankcase Ventilation (PCV): A system that directs unburned fuel and combustion gases from the engine crankcase to the intake manifold to be burned.

