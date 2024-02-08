Puerto Rico Eyes Complete Energy Turnaround by 2050 With Federal Support

Summary: Federal agencies have asserted that Puerto Rico can achieve a full transition to renewable energy by 2050, despite the current dependency on fossil fuels. This optimistic forecast comes in tandem with initiatives to bolster the island’s flagging electric grid and provide solar solutions to low-income residents.

Puerto Rico’s ambitious 2050 renewable energy goals have been bolstered by a comprehensive report showing the feasibility of a complete transition to clean energy. The findings, produced by the U.S. Department of Energy along with FEMA, underpin the territory’s objectives, which include a substantial milestone of 40% renewable energy by the coming year.

Agustín Carbó, spearheading grid modernization efforts linked to the study, conveyed that the shift to clean energy, albeit challenging, is an achievable prospect for Puerto Rico. The territory currently struggles with a grid largely fueled by coal, petroleum, and natural gas, contributing to a meager 3% of energy from renewable sources.

A promising new initiative will provide subsidies for up to 30,000 low-income households in Puerto Rico to adopt solar and battery storage systems, with applications opening soon. This initiative is just one part of a larger strategy to not only modernize the energy infrastructure but also make it more cost-effective and reliable for residents who have endured unstable power and high electric rates compared to the mainland U.S.

The report emerges as Puerto Rico continues to contend with a dilapidated electricity system and the aftermath of significant weather events like Hurricane Maria. Recent investments, including the installation of temporary generators and an upcoming battery storage system, signal the start of tangible improvements to the electric grid, designed to reduce outages and increase capacity. While rate increases are a concern, officials emphasize the importance of strategic planning to mitigate the financial impact on consumers as Puerto Rico moves towards a greener, more resilient energy future.

