KORE’s Super SIM Awarded for IoT Innovation in Connectivity

Summary: KORE, a global frontrunner in Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, has been honored with the 2023 IoT Excellence Award for its Super SIM, a product celebrated for enhancing operational efficiency and reliability in global IoT deployments.

Atlanta’s foremost IoT solutions provider, KORE, has recently earned praise for its advancement in the world of IoT connectivity. Their revolutionary Super SIM card received the coveted IoT Excellence Award for 2023, acknowledging its significant role in refining data exchange and business analytics.

Asserting itself as an innovative force within the IoT sector, KORE’s Super SIM is a central aspect of its Connectivity as a Service (CaaS) lineup. It empowers customers with an automated method to switch between networks, thereby achieving unparalleled operational up-time. Additionally, clients can selectively navigate through a vast network of over 400 carriers across more than 185 countries to optimize both coverage and expenses.

The excellence of the Super SIM lies in its digital-first buying experience, robust API focus, and a simplistic yet comprehensive administrative approach. These features combined are pivotal in reducing network-related issues and consequently, device downtime, for a smoother customer experience.

Romil Bahl, President and CEO of KORE, confidently asserts that their offerings, including Super SIM, are quintessential for achieving potent, carrier-agnostic connectivity on a global scale. Customers utilizing KORE’s services gain the critical confidence that their IoT implementations are fortified with secure, efficient, and adaptable connectivity solutions, which in turn, opens doors to greater global influence of their technologies.

KORE’s innovation commands respect in the technological community, as exemplified by Carl Ford of IoT Evolution World, who looks forward to KORE’s forthcoming contributions to the IoT domain.

Definitions section:

IoT (Internet of Things): IoT refers to the network of physical objects (“things”) embedded with sensors, software, and other technologies for the purpose of connecting and exchanging data with other devices and systems over the Internet.

Connectivity as a Service (CaaS): CaaS is a business model where connectivity services are provided on a subscription basis. In the context of IoT, it entails the provision of network connectivity to ensure that IoT devices can communicate reliably.

API (Application Programming Interface): API is a set of protocols and tools that allows different software applications to communicate with each other. In the case of Super SIM, a robust API focus means that it’s easy to integrate and manage the SIM via custom applications or systems.

Carrier-Agnostic: Carrier-agnostic refers to a device or service that is not tied to a specific carrier or network provider, allowing for flexibility and the ability to switch between different carriers as needed.

