Katie Dodge Takes Helm as SVP and GM at LaVoieHealthScience Boston

In a strategic move aimed at bolstering their life science marketing and communication services, LaVoieHealthScience has appointed Katie Dodge as the new Senior Vice President and General Manager of its Boston office. Dodge transitions to this role backed by a wealth of experience from her previous stints at notable firms like Ruder Finn and Edelman, bringing a rich understanding of health communications, public relations, and investor relations. In her new position, Dodge will be focusing on driving growth and forging new partnerships, particularly with burgeoning life science and pharmaceutical firms in the Boston region.

Under Dodge’s leadership, LaVoieHealthScience is poised to expand its reach beyond biotech and pharmaceuticals by advancing its consumer health practices, including endeavors in beauty and over-the-counter product initiatives. She recognizes the firm’s unique merge of essential services that cater to healthcare clients ranging from nascent to established entities and is poised to harness this comprehensiveness to benefit potential clients.

The recruitment of Dodge comes on the heels of LaVoieHealthScience recording a moderate revenue uptick, with a 1% increase to $5.8 million in 2022, as reported in PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2023. This appointment signals the organization’s commitment to climbing further up the industry ladder by capitalizing on both emerging opportunities in the healthcare sector and their innate understanding of the communications terrain.

