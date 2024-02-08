Heritage Financial Announces Board Change as Director Departs for Role at The Gap

In a recent development from Heritage Financial Corporation, the company has disclosed the resignation of board member Eric K. Chan. Chan, a director since January 2023, stepped down due to his new appointment as Chief Business and Strategy Officer at The Gap. This change took effect from February 6, 2024. During his time at Heritage Financial, Chan contributed significantly to the board’s deliberations and strategic decisions.

Brian L. Vance, the Chair of the Heritage Financial Board, expressed regret over Chan’s departure and appreciation for his contributions to the company. Vance wished Chan success in his future endeavors with The Gap.

Heritage Financial Corporation, known for its operations in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho through Heritage Bank and its 50 branches, including the Whidbey Island Bank, has its shares traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market with the ticker HFWA. The community looks forward to seeing how the board will adapt and continue in the wake of Chan’s resignation.

Key Terms and Definitions

– Board of Directors: A group of individuals elected to represent shareholders and oversee the activities of a company.

– NASDAQ Global Select Market: A market capitalization-weighted index that includes the world's leading and largest companies traded on the NASDAQ stock exchange.

