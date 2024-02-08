Dîner en Noir Worldwide: A Pillar of Black Excellence in Fine Dining and Member Empowerment

In celebration of Black History Month, Dîner en Noir Worldwide stands out as the first black-owned global entity at the intersection of fine dining and event planning, providing exclusive experiences to its members. Since 2016, the organization has hosted member-only events that combine luxury dining, art, business networking, and philanthropy. Its signature Flagship Events, held in secret locales worldwide, not only promise an indulgent experience but also aim to enact positive change in local communities.

Summary: Championing economic development and health and wellness education, Dîner en Noir works to address inequities and empower communities through creative and engaging events. In partnership with AEG TV Network and The HNC Agency, the organization offers members unparalleled exposure and growth opportunities in diverse business sectors.

AEG TV Network is an entertainment titan driving diversity and creative expression. With a reach of over 75 million households via Roku OS and over 100 million through the SiriusXM network, it elevates artists and entrepreneurs, spotlighting minority-owned enterprises. Collaboration with The HNC Agency enriches Dîner en Noir’s offerings; members gain access to specialty services at exclusive rates, encompassing strategic communication and event production expertise crucial for business expansion.

Howard Nelson Cromwell, the founder of Dîner en Noir, expresses enthusiasm about these partnerships, which align with the organization’s dedication to fostering economic growth within black communities. Specialized business packs are tailored to help members meet their marketing objectives and enhance their entrepreneurial ventures. By joining the #DENRevolution, members unlock doors to upscale dining, significant networking, amplified business visibility, and societal contribution—with annual memberships available at $99.99.

For more information on partnerships, volunteering, or organizing local events, interested parties can visit the Dîner en Noir website or reach out to The HNC Agency for media inquiries.

