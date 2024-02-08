Communication Titan Havas Faces Climate Commitment Questions Over Shell Contract Bid

Havas, the Paris-headquartered global communication firm, is reportedly vying for a major new public relations contract with Royal Dutch Shell, the multinational oil giant. This move comes despite Havas CEO Yannick Bolloré’s public stance on environmental responsibility and climate change initiatives. In the past year alone, Shell’s advertising spending in the United States was about $45 million. If Havas secures this PR deal, it would underscore the continuing partnership between the two companies, following Havas’ acquisition of Shell’s global strategic media buying account.

At the heart of the discussions within Havas is a perceived tension between the company’s publicized eco-friendly principles, particularly its celebration of achieving B-Corp status, and the business dealings with an oil company not fully aligned with these values. The B-Corp certification is awarded to companies showing high social and environmental performance, which could be at stake for Havas if it furthers its relationship with Shell. This controversy has already sparked negative responses, such as protests by Extinction Rebellion outside Havas’s offices. Furthermore, existing Havas employees concerned about working with Shell feel unable to express their qualms amid a challenging economic climate marked by industry layoffs.

The report underscores the complexities that companies like Havas face when balancing profitable contracts with the maintenance of their proclaimed sustainable commitments, an issue that is increasingly in the spotlight for both consumers and shareholders alike.

Shell’s PR efforts are currently managed by a variety of firms, and it remains to be seen which agency will win the new global PR account. Meanwhile, Havas has not officially commented on the matter.

This unfolding situation highlights a contentious debate within the advertising and PR sector, especially as more clients demand responsible and ethical business practices from their service providers.

