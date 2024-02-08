Celebrating Leadership and Innovation: The Top Women in Communications Awards

The Top Women in Communications Awards stand out as a prestigious event, shedding light on revered leaders within the communications industry. These women, recognized for their substantial impact and ability to inspire, encompass a range of roles from community advocates and mentors to pioneers and visionaries. Part of this distinguished cohort will be inducted into the Hall of Fame, with Susan Donlan, Kathy Krenger, and Marian Salzman among this year’s honorees.

The ceremony offers a moment for these trailblazing women to impart wisdom garnered through years of experience, addressing the complexities of communication in various environments. Susan Donlan reflects on the importance of savoring present experiences rather than rushing towards future aspirations.

Notable figures include Jennifer Hines, who navigated academic communications through the COVID-19 challenges, Yolanda Schufford, an advocate who influenced policy to protect consumers in debt resolution, and Jill Zuckman, whose media strategy played a critical role in the release of an American captive in Cuba.

Dawn Buzynski is acknowledged for blending corporate social responsibility with communication, enhancing Hy-Vee’s community engagement, while Rhiannon D’Angelo-Parsons has been celebrated for her influential role in promoting diversity and navigating regulated industries at Reynolds American Inc. Furthermore, Nina Devlin’s strategic involvement in the global healthcare market exemplifies her hands-on leadership approach at Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Undoubtedly, the awards on February 29th in New York City will provide a platform for these accomplished professionals to not only be honored but to share insights with the next generation of communicators. Looking ahead, nominations for the 2025 class will be accepted until October 18, 2024, offering another opportunity to highlight exceptional women in the field.

Key Terms and Definitions:

– Communications industry: A field focused on the transmission of information through various media and includes the roles of public relations, media strategy, corporate communications, etc.

– Corporate social responsibility (CSR): A business model in which companies incorporate social and environmental concerns in their business operations and interactions with stakeholders.

– Regulated industries: Sectors that are subject to governmental controls and regulations, such as tobacco, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare.

