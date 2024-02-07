Veteran Biotech Communicator Ascends to Chief Investor and Communications Officer at Arcellx

Arcellx, a Maryland-based biotechnology firm, recently made a strategic move in its leadership team by promoting Myesha Lacy, formerly the vice president of investor relations, to the prestigious role of chief investor and communications officer. This shift showcases the company’s commitment to strengthening its corporate outreach and investor engagements as it advances in the field of cell therapy for cancer.

Myesha Lacy, whose journey in biotech communications spans nearly three decades, stepped up to her new executive position in December 2023, bringing a wealth of experience to the table. Since coming aboard Arcellx in June 2021, Lacy has played an integral part in pivotal moments for the company, including a partnership formation with fellow cancer-focused biotech firm Kite, navigating through the intricate processes leading up to Arcellx’s 2022 IPO, and overseeing investor relations during the development of a promising multiple myeloma treatment.

Before her tenure at Arcellx, Lacy honed her expertise at various biotechnology firms, contributing to her comprehensive understanding of the sector. In her enhanced role, Lacy will steer the company’s corporate and internal communications, remaining at the forefront of Arcellx’s pursuit to bring innovative treatments to patients. Although no specific campaigns are currently scheduled, Lacy has her sights set on the anticipated market introduction of the company’s myeloma treatment study in 2026. As the critical launch date nears, she intends to craft a robust marketing strategy, underscoring her dedication to the company’s future success.

Definitions:

Cell therapy: A treatment in which living cells are injected into a patient; in the context of cancer treatment, these may be modified to recognize and attack cancer cells.

IPO: Initial Public Offering, the process through which a private company offers shares to the public for the first time in order to raise capital.

Multiple myeloma: A type of cancer that forms in a type of white blood cell called a plasma cell, which helps fight infections by making antibodies.

