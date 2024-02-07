St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort Achieves Forbes Five-Star Status

In a recent accolade highlighting the pinnacle of hospitality excellence, The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort in Puerto Rico has been awarded the Five-Star designation by Forbes Travel Guide. This prestigious recognition distinguishes the resort as the only property on the island to earn such an honor for both the hotel and its Iridium Spa, positioning The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort as a leader in global luxury accommodations.

The report details the resort’s superb location amidst a natural sanctuary bordered by the El Yunque National Forest and Espíritu Santo River State Preserve. With a multitude of activities such as kayaking and guided nature tours, the exclusive property promises a blend of relaxation and adventure. The resort boasts an array of amenities, including private bird sanctuaries and a Robert Trent Jones Jr. golf course, ensuring a rich and personalized experience for its guests.

Anja Frankenbach, the resort’s General Manager, expressed pride in the team’s exceptional service, which contributed to receiving this esteemed award. Forbes Travel Guide, recognized for its authority on service excellence across hospitality venues worldwide, tailors its annual Star Rating list to include remarkable properties that offer innovative luxury experiences.

Forbes Travel Guide’s President of Ratings notes the shift towards demand for thrilling travel experiences, commending the winners for delivering unique high-end services. The full list of Star Award winners can be viewed on their website, demonstrating the diverse and exceptional standards set by the hospitality industry in the present era.

The St. Regis brand’s commitment to upscale experiences and anticipatory service continues to draw guests, enhancing its reputation as a paragon of luxury among the over 50 properties worldwide.

