Set Sail on a Nostalgic Journey with the Stars of The Love Boat

Summary: Princess Cruises announces the return of themed cruises with a nostalgic twist for fans of the television show, The Love Boat. Set to embark on the Enchanted Princess for a Canada/New England voyage in August 2024, passengers will have the chance to interact with original cast members and engage in a variety of themed activities.

Princess Cruises has unveiled another exciting experience for sea adventurers and television enthusiasts alike – a themed cruise that brings to life the beloved TV series, “The Love Boat.” Fans will have the opportunity to sail with the stars of the original cast as they rekindle the spirit of romance and laughter on a picturesque journey from New York to Canada & New England, slated for August 31-September 7, 2024, aboard the splendid Enchanted Princess.

Passengers will be graced with the presence of Jill Whelan, known as Vicki Stubing on the show and currently serving as the Celebrations Ambassador for Princess Cruises. She’ll be joined by her fellow shipmates – Bernie Kopell (Doc), Fred Grandy (Gopher), and Ted Lange (Isaac) – as well as Ezra Freeman, the bartender from the recent spin-off reality series, “The Real Love Boat.”

The voyage offers more than stunning views, including a comprehensive roster of Love Boat-themed activities. Highlights include a lively sailaway party, intimate photo sessions, themed trivia games, and special screenings of the show under the stars. Guests will also be treated to a symbolic renewal of vows ceremony, hosted by the original cast for those seeking to reignite their romance.

This special cruise reaffirms Princess Cruises’ status as the hallmark of ocean travel and television nostalgia, celebrating the union between fans and the stars who brought the romance of cruising into homes everywhere. As the anticipation builds, more information regarding booking details and additional surprise guests will be forthcoming.

FAQ Section

What is the theme of the announced Princess Cruises voyage?

The theme is centered around “The Love Boat,” the popular television series. Passengers will have a nostalgic experience with original cast members and themed activities related to the show.

When will the Love Boat-themed cruise take place?

The cruise is scheduled for August 31 to September 7, 2024.

On which ship will the themed cruise occur?

The cruise will be on the Enchanted Princess.

What destinations will the cruise cover?

The cruise will journey from New York to various locations in Canada and New England.

Which original cast members from The Love Boat will be on the cruise?

Jill Whelan (Vicki Stubing), Bernie Kopell (Doc), Fred Grandy (Gopher), Ted Lange (Isaac), and Ezra Freeman, the bartender from the spin-off series “The Real Love Boat.”

What are some of the themed activities planned for the cruise?

Activities include a sailaway party, photo sessions, themed trivia games, special screenings of the show, and a symbolic renewal of vows ceremony.

How can passengers book the cruise?

Details on booking will be provided by Princess Cruises at a future date, with more information to follow.

Will there be surprise guests on the cruise?

Yes, additional surprise guests are expected to be announced.

