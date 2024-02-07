New Vape Experience with Select Stiq: Curaleaf’s Latest Innovation

Summary: Curaleaf Holdings has expanded its cannabis product portfolio with the introduction of the Select Stiq, a new all-in-one vape pen designed to enhance the flavor of high-potency oils. Boasting a pocket-size build, an auto-draw feature, and USB-C charging, Select Stiq is a testament to Curaleaf’s commitment to convenience and customer satisfaction. The product is set to hit the market first in Arizona, with plans for expansion to Nevada and Utah.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., a global cannabis company, is broadening its product lineup with the Select Stiq, an innovative vape pen aimed at providing cannabis enthusiasts with a potent and pleasurable vaping experience. Designed with ease in mind, the Select Stiq features an auto-draw mechanism that lets users enjoy their favorite cannabis strains effortlessly, while its compact size ensures it can be carried discreetly.

Matt Darin, the CEO of Curaleaf, emphasized the company’s response to consumer demand for a straightforward yet high-quality vaping solution. According to market research, the surge in popularity of vape pens is influencing customer preferences for quick and accessible options, from recreational users to everyday consumers.

The introduction of the Select Stiq is part of a series of product releases that underscore Curaleaf’s mission to cater to a wide array of customer needs. Arizona will be the first state to offer the Select Stiq, with a subsequent launch in Nevada and Utah slated for the spring season.

To mark the occasion, Select will host a brand activation event at Curaleaf Scottsdale during a golf-themed Vendor Village. The event, occurring alongside the WM Phoenix Open, will offer visitors entertainment, giveaways, and promotional deals from February 7 to February 11.

For additional information on where to purchase Select products or to explore Curaleaf’s extensive selection of cannabis offerings, consumers are encouraged to visit the Select Elevated website. Curaleaf reaffirms its position at the forefront of the cannabis industry, with over 147 dispensaries across the United States and a strong presence in Europe, providing accessible cannabis products and enhancing consumer experiences.

