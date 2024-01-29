Reducing Costs in CubeSat Missions through Commercial Off-The-Shelf Components

CubeSat missions have become increasingly popular in recent years due to their cost-effective approach to space exploration. These small, cube-shaped satellites are typically only a few inches in size and can be launched into space at a fraction of the cost of traditional satellites. However, even with their reduced cost, CubeSat missions can still be expensive. One way to reduce costs is through the use of commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) components.

COTS components are pre-existing hardware and software that are readily available for purchase. They are often used in consumer electronics and other industries, making them much cheaper than custom-built components. By using COTS components in CubeSat missions, the cost of designing and building custom components is eliminated, resulting in significant cost savings.

In addition to cost savings, COTS components also offer other benefits. They are typically more reliable than custom-built components because they have already been tested and used in other applications. This means that CubeSat missions using COTS components are less likely to experience technical issues or failures.

Another advantage of using COTS components is that they are often more readily available than custom-built components. This means that CubeSat missions can be built and launched more quickly, allowing for faster data collection and analysis.

One example of a CubeSat mission that has successfully used COTS components is the LightSail 2 mission. This mission, launched in 2019, used off-the-shelf cameras and other components to capture images of the Earth from space. The mission was able to achieve its goals at a fraction of the cost of traditional satellite missions.

However, there are also some challenges associated with using COTS components in CubeSat missions. One challenge is that COTS components may not always be suitable for the harsh environment of space. Components may need to be modified or shielded to withstand the extreme temperatures, radiation, and other conditions present in space.

Another challenge is that COTS components may not always be compatible with other components used in CubeSat missions. This can lead to compatibility issues and technical problems that need to be addressed before launch.

Despite these challenges, the use of COTS components in CubeSat missions is becoming more common. As the technology continues to improve, COTS components are becoming more reliable and better suited for use in space. This is allowing CubeSat missions to become even more cost-effective and efficient.

In conclusion, the use of commercial off-the-shelf components is a cost-effective approach to CubeSat missions. By using pre-existing hardware and software, the cost of designing and building custom components is eliminated, resulting in significant cost savings. COTS components also offer other benefits, such as increased reliability and faster mission timelines. While there are some challenges associated with using COTS components in space, the technology is improving, making it a viable option for future CubeSat missions.