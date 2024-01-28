CubeSats: The Future of Space Exploration and Debris Mitigation

CubeSats and Space Debris Mitigation Strategies

As space exploration continues to expand, the issue of space debris has become a growing concern. Space debris refers to man-made objects in orbit around the Earth that are no longer functional, such as old satellites, rocket stages, and other debris from space missions. These objects pose a significant threat to active satellites and spacecraft, as even small pieces of debris can cause catastrophic damage.

To address this issue, scientists and engineers have been developing new technologies and strategies for mitigating space debris. One such technology is the CubeSat, a small satellite that is typically only a few inches in size and weighs less than three pounds. CubeSats are designed to be inexpensive and easy to launch, making them an ideal platform for a variety of space missions.

One of the key advantages of CubeSats is their ability to perform in-orbit debris mitigation. This involves using CubeSats to actively remove debris from orbit, either by capturing it and bringing it back to Earth or by pushing it out of orbit and into a trajectory that will cause it to burn up upon re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere.

One example of this technology in action is the RemoveDEBRIS mission, which was launched in 2018 by a consortium of European space agencies and industry partners. The mission involves a CubeSat equipped with a net and a harpoon, which are used to capture and remove debris from orbit. The CubeSat also has a drag sail, which can be deployed to slow down the spacecraft and cause it to re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere more quickly, reducing the amount of time it spends in orbit and the risk of collision with other objects.

Another strategy for mitigating space debris is to design spacecraft and satellites with built-in features that make them less likely to create debris in the first place. For example, some spacecraft are designed to be more resilient to collisions, with reinforced structures and shielding that can withstand impacts from small pieces of debris. Other spacecraft are designed to be more easily de-orbited at the end of their operational life, reducing the amount of debris left in orbit.

CubeSats are also being used to study the problem of space debris and develop new mitigation strategies. For example, the DebrisSat mission, launched in 2019 by the University of Surrey, is using a CubeSat to study the behavior of space debris in orbit and develop new techniques for tracking and removing it.

Overall, CubeSats are proving to be a valuable tool in the fight against space debris. Their small size and low cost make them an ideal platform for testing new technologies and strategies, and their ability to perform in-orbit debris mitigation is a key advantage in the effort to keep our skies clear of dangerous debris. As space exploration continues to expand, it is likely that CubeSats will play an increasingly important role in mitigating the risks posed by space debris and ensuring the safety of our space assets.