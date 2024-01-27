Exploring Planetary Bodies with CubeSats: A Promising Approach

The exploration of our solar system has been a subject of fascination for centuries. Over the years, we have sent numerous spacecraft to explore the planets, moons, and asteroids in our neighborhood. However, these missions are often expensive and require years of planning and development. In recent years, a new approach to planetary exploration has emerged: the use of CubeSats.

CubeSats are small, low-cost satellites that can be built and launched quickly. They are typically made up of one or more cubes, each measuring 10 centimeters on a side. These tiny satellites have been used for a variety of applications, including Earth observation, communication, and technology demonstration. Now, they are being used in planetary science missions.

One of the main advantages of CubeSats is their low cost. Traditional planetary missions can cost billions of dollars and take years to develop. CubeSats, on the other hand, can be built and launched for a fraction of the cost and time. This makes them an attractive option for small teams and universities with limited budgets.

Another advantage of CubeSats is their flexibility. They can be designed to perform a wide range of scientific measurements and experiments. For example, CubeSats can carry cameras, spectrometers, and other instruments to study the composition and structure of planetary bodies. They can also be used to study the magnetic fields and radiation environments of planets and moons.

CubeSats can also be used to support larger missions. For example, they can be deployed from a larger spacecraft to study a specific region of a planet or moon. This allows scientists to gather more detailed data than would be possible with a single spacecraft.

Despite their small size, CubeSats have already been used in several planetary science missions. In 2018, NASA’s InSight mission to Mars included two CubeSats, called MarCO-A and MarCO-B. These CubeSats provided real-time communication during the landing of the InSight lander and relayed data back to Earth. This was the first time CubeSats had been used in an interplanetary mission.

In 2019, NASA’s Lunar Flashlight mission will use a CubeSat to search for water ice on the Moon. The CubeSat will carry a laser instrument that will shine light into permanently shadowed regions of the Moon’s south pole. The instrument will measure the reflectance of the light to determine if water ice is present.

CubeSats are also being considered for future missions to explore the outer planets and their moons. These missions would use multiple CubeSats to study different regions of the planets and moons. This would provide a more comprehensive understanding of these distant worlds.

However, there are also challenges to using CubeSats in planetary science missions. One of the main challenges is their limited power and communication capabilities. CubeSats rely on solar panels for power and have limited battery capacity. They also have limited communication capabilities, which can make it difficult to transmit data back to Earth.

Despite these challenges, CubeSats have the potential to revolutionize planetary science missions. Their low cost and flexibility make them an attractive option for small teams and universities. They can also be used to support larger missions and provide more detailed data on planetary bodies. As technology continues to improve, CubeSats will likely play an increasingly important role in the exploration of our solar system.