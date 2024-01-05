Overview of Leica Geovid R 8×42 New Generation Rangefinder Binoculars 40811

Leica, the renowned German optics manufacturer, has released a new generation of rangefinder binoculars – the Leica Geovid R 8×42 40811. These binoculars are designed to provide hunters and outdoor enthusiasts with a reliable and accurate tool for measuring distances and observing wildlife.

The Leica Geovid R 8×42 40811 features a range-finding system that can measure distances up to 2,000 yards with an accuracy of +/- 1 yard. This is achieved through the use of an integrated laser rangefinder that emits a low-energy laser beam and measures the time it takes for the beam to bounce back from the target. The rangefinder can be activated with a single button press, and the distance is displayed in the binoculars’ field of view.

The binoculars themselves are constructed with high-quality materials and are built to withstand harsh outdoor conditions. The body is made from lightweight and durable magnesium, and the lenses are coated with Leica’s proprietary AquaDura coating, which repels water and dirt and makes cleaning the lenses easier.

The Leica Geovid R 8×42 40811 also features a high-performance optical system that provides clear and bright images even in low-light conditions. The binoculars have an 8x magnification and a 42mm objective lens, which provides a wide field of view and allows for easy tracking of moving targets.

One of the standout features of the Leica Geovid R 8×42 40811 is its ergonomic design. The binoculars are designed to be comfortable to hold and use for extended periods of time, with a rubberized coating that provides a secure grip and reduces fatigue. The binoculars also feature an adjustable eyepiece that can be customized to fit the user’s individual eye spacing, ensuring a comfortable and clear view.

In addition to its range-finding capabilities, the Leica Geovid R 8×42 40811 also includes a number of other useful features for hunters and outdoor enthusiasts. The binoculars have a built-in inclinometer that can measure the angle of the target, which is particularly useful when hunting in mountainous terrain. The binoculars also have a scan mode that allows the user to continuously measure distances to moving targets, making it easier to track and follow wildlife.

Overall, the Leica Geovid R 8×42 40811 is an impressive piece of technology that combines high-quality optics with advanced range-finding capabilities. Whether you’re a hunter, birdwatcher, or outdoor enthusiast, these binoculars are sure to provide you with a reliable and accurate tool for observing and measuring the world around you.