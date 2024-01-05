DJI Care Refresh 2-Year Plan (DJI RSC 2)

Benefits of DJI Care Refresh 2-Year Plan for DJI RSC 2

DJI, the world’s leading drone manufacturer, has recently announced the launch of its new DJI Care Refresh 2-Year Plan for its latest gimbal, the DJI RSC 2. This new plan offers a range of benefits for users, including peace of mind, extended warranty coverage, and priority service.

One of the main benefits of the DJI Care Refresh 2-Year Plan is that it provides users with peace of mind. The plan covers accidental damage to the DJI RSC 2, including collisions, drops, and water damage. This means that users can fly their gimbal with confidence, knowing that they are protected against unexpected accidents.

In addition to peace of mind, the DJI Care Refresh 2-Year Plan also offers extended warranty coverage. The plan extends the standard warranty period of the DJI RSC 2 from one year to two years. This means that users can enjoy their gimbal for longer, without having to worry about any unexpected repair costs.

Another benefit of the DJI Care Refresh 2-Year Plan is priority service. If a user needs to make a claim under the plan, they will receive priority service from DJI’s customer support team. This means that their claim will be processed more quickly, and they will receive their repaired or replaced gimbal sooner.

The DJI Care Refresh 2-Year Plan is also designed to be easy to use. Users can purchase the plan at the same time as they purchase their DJI RSC 2, or within 48 hours of activating their gimbal. Once the plan is activated, users can make a claim online or through the DJI Fly app. The process is simple and straightforward, allowing users to get back to using their gimbal as quickly as possible.

Overall, the DJI Care Refresh 2-Year Plan offers a range of benefits for users of the DJI RSC 2. From peace of mind to extended warranty coverage and priority service, the plan is designed to provide users with the best possible experience. With the DJI Care Refresh 2-Year Plan, users can fly their gimbal with confidence, knowing that they are protected against unexpected accidents and repair costs.