Autel Fly for Kit for EVO Lite Series / Orange

5 Reasons Why Autel Fly for Kit is a Must-Have for EVO Lite Series / Orange Owners

Autel Robotics has recently launched the Fly for Kit, an accessory that is designed to enhance the flying experience of EVO Lite Series / Orange owners. This kit comes with a remote controller, a battery, and a charger. Here are five reasons why the Autel Fly for Kit is a must-have for EVO Lite Series / Orange owners.

Firstly, the Autel Fly for Kit offers an extended flight time. The kit comes with a 4300mAh battery that provides up to 35 minutes of flight time. This is a significant improvement from the standard battery that comes with the EVO Lite Series / Orange, which provides only 20 minutes of flight time. With the Fly for Kit, you can fly your drone for longer periods, giving you more time to capture stunning aerial footage.

Secondly, the Fly for Kit offers a better range. The kit comes with a remote controller that has a range of up to 4.3 miles. This is a significant improvement from the standard remote controller that comes with the EVO Lite Series / Orange, which has a range of only 0.6 miles. With the Fly for Kit, you can fly your drone further and explore more areas.

Thirdly, the Autel Fly for Kit offers better control. The remote controller that comes with the kit has a built-in 3.3-inch OLED screen that displays real-time flight data, including altitude, speed, and battery level. This allows you to monitor your drone’s performance and make adjustments as needed. Additionally, the remote controller has a customizable button that you can use to quickly access your favorite features, such as taking a photo or starting a video recording.

Fourthly, the Fly for Kit offers better safety features. The remote controller that comes with the kit has a built-in GPS module that provides accurate positioning and altitude information. This allows you to fly your drone with more precision and avoid obstacles. Additionally, the remote controller has a one-key return-to-home function that automatically brings your drone back to its takeoff point if it loses connection or if the battery is running low.

Lastly, the Autel Fly for Kit offers better portability. The kit comes with a compact and lightweight remote controller that is easy to carry around. Additionally, the kit comes with a carrying case that can hold the remote controller, the battery, and the charger. This makes it easy to transport your drone and its accessories wherever you go.

In conclusion, the Autel Fly for Kit is a must-have for EVO Lite Series / Orange owners who want to enhance their flying experience. With an extended flight time, a better range, better control, better safety features, and better portability, the Fly for Kit offers a significant improvement over the standard accessories that come with the EVO Lite Series / Orange. Whether you are a professional photographer or a hobbyist, the Autel Fly for Kit is a great investment that will help you capture stunning aerial footage and explore new areas with ease.