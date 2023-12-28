Introduction to AGM Secutor TS50-384 Thermal Weapon Sight

The AGM Secutor TS50-384 is a thermal weapon sight that has been designed to provide shooters with a clear and accurate view of their targets in any lighting condition. This thermal imaging device is equipped with a 384×288 resolution sensor that delivers high-quality images even in complete darkness. It is also capable of detecting heat signatures from up to 2,000 meters away, making it an ideal tool for military and law enforcement personnel.

The AGM Secutor TS50-384 is built to withstand harsh environments and is made from durable materials that can withstand extreme temperatures and rough handling. It is also lightweight and compact, making it easy to carry and use in the field. The device is powered by two CR123A batteries, which provide up to 5 hours of continuous use.

One of the most impressive features of the AGM Secutor TS50-384 is its advanced image processing technology. This thermal weapon sight uses a digital signal processor (DSP) to enhance the clarity and detail of the images it captures. The DSP also helps to reduce noise and improve the overall quality of the image, making it easier for shooters to identify their targets.

The AGM Secutor TS50-384 is also equipped with a range of user-friendly features that make it easy to use and customize. The device has a built-in digital compass and inclinometer, which provide shooters with real-time information about their surroundings. It also has a variety of reticle options, including crosshairs, dots, and MIL-DOT, which can be easily adjusted to suit the shooter’s preferences.

Another notable feature of the AGM Secutor TS50-384 is its video output capability. The device has a video output port that allows shooters to connect it to an external display or recording device. This feature is particularly useful for training purposes or for sharing footage with other team members.

In terms of durability, the AGM Secutor TS50-384 is built to last. It is constructed from high-quality materials that can withstand extreme temperatures, shock, and vibration. The device is also waterproof and can be submerged in water for up to 30 minutes without sustaining any damage.

Overall, the AGM Secutor TS50-384 is an impressive thermal weapon sight that offers a range of advanced features and capabilities. It is designed to provide shooters with a clear and accurate view of their targets in any lighting condition, and its durable construction ensures that it can withstand the rigors of the field. Whether you are a military or law enforcement professional, or simply a dedicated shooter, the AGM Secutor TS50-384 is a tool that you can rely on to get the job done.