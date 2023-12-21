Enhanced Cybersecurity Measures

Inmarsat Fleet Secure is a comprehensive cybersecurity solution that offers a range of benefits for offshore and deep-sea operations. With the increasing reliance on digital technologies in the maritime industry, cybersecurity has become a critical concern for shipowners and operators. Inmarsat Fleet Secure provides enhanced cybersecurity measures that can help protect vessels from cyber threats and ensure the safety and security of crew and cargo.

One of the key benefits of Inmarsat Fleet Secure is its ability to provide real-time threat detection and response. The solution uses advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms to monitor network traffic and identify potential threats. This allows shipowners and operators to take proactive measures to prevent cyber attacks before they occur. In the event of a cyber attack, Inmarsat Fleet Secure can provide immediate alerts and response recommendations, enabling crews to take swift action to mitigate the impact of the attack.

Another benefit of Inmarsat Fleet Secure is its ability to provide secure communications for crew and vessel operations. The solution offers end-to-end encryption for all communications, including voice, data, and messaging. This ensures that sensitive information is protected from interception and unauthorized access. In addition, Inmarsat Fleet Secure provides secure access to corporate networks and applications, allowing crew members to access critical information and systems without compromising security.

Inmarsat Fleet Secure also offers a range of features designed to protect against specific cyber threats. For example, the solution includes anti-virus and anti-malware software to protect against malicious software and phishing attacks. It also includes web filtering and content control features to prevent access to malicious websites and inappropriate content. These features can help prevent cyber attacks and ensure that crew members are not exposed to harmful content while using onboard systems.

In addition to these features, Inmarsat Fleet Secure also includes a range of compliance and reporting tools. The solution is designed to meet the cybersecurity requirements of various regulatory bodies, including the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the United States Coast Guard (USCG). It also includes reporting tools that allow shipowners and operators to monitor cybersecurity events and compliance with regulatory requirements.

Overall, Inmarsat Fleet Secure offers a comprehensive cybersecurity solution that can help protect vessels from cyber threats and ensure the safety and security of crew and cargo. With its real-time threat detection and response capabilities, secure communications features, and range of compliance and reporting tools, Inmarsat Fleet Secure is an essential tool for any shipowner or operator looking to enhance their cybersecurity posture.

As the maritime industry continues to evolve and become more reliant on digital technologies, the importance of cybersecurity will only continue to grow. By investing in solutions like Inmarsat Fleet Secure, shipowners and operators can ensure that their vessels are protected from cyber threats and that their crews and cargo remain safe and secure. With its range of features and benefits, Inmarsat Fleet Secure is a valuable tool for any organization operating in the offshore and deep-sea environment.