Blog Topic About CubeSats: The Future of Space-Based Waste Management

CubeSats: The Future of Space-Based Waste Management

As space exploration continues to expand, so does the amount of debris and waste orbiting the Earth. This space junk poses a significant threat to current and future space missions, as well as to human life on Earth. Fortunately, CubeSats, small and affordable satellites, may hold the key to managing this growing problem.

CubeSats are miniature satellites that typically measure 10x10x10 centimeters and weigh less than 1.33 kilograms. These small satellites are relatively inexpensive to produce and launch, making them an attractive option for space-based waste management. CubeSats can be equipped with a variety of sensors and instruments that can detect and track space debris, as well as collect data on the debris’ location, size, and trajectory.

One of the most significant advantages of CubeSats is their ability to work in tandem with other CubeSats. By deploying a swarm of CubeSats, scientists can cover a larger area of space and collect more data on space debris. Additionally, CubeSats can be used to test new technologies and methods for space-based waste management, allowing scientists to develop more effective solutions.

CubeSats are also being used to clean up space debris. One such project is the RemoveDEBRIS mission, which was launched in 2018 by the European Space Agency. The mission involves deploying a CubeSat equipped with a net to capture space debris. Another CubeSat will then deploy a harpoon to capture a larger piece of debris, while a third CubeSat will use a drag sail to de-orbit the debris and burn it up in the Earth’s atmosphere.

Another CubeSat-based solution for space-based waste management is the use of lasers to “zap” space debris. The CleanSpace One project, led by the Swiss Space Center, aims to use a CubeSat equipped with a laser to target and vaporize space debris. The vaporized debris would then be captured by a second CubeSat and de-orbited.

While CubeSats offer a promising solution to space-based waste management, there are still some challenges that need to be addressed. One of the biggest challenges is the sheer amount of space debris that needs to be managed. There are currently over 20,000 pieces of debris larger than 10 centimeters orbiting the Earth, and millions of smaller pieces that are too small to track. Additionally, CubeSats are limited in their capabilities and can only collect data on a small portion of the debris in orbit.

Despite these challenges, CubeSats offer a cost-effective and innovative solution to space-based waste management. As the technology continues to develop, CubeSats will become even more capable of detecting, tracking, and removing space debris. With the help of CubeSats, we can ensure the safety and sustainability of space exploration for generations to come.