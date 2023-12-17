Viasat’s Efforts in Providing High-Speed Internet to Underserved Communities

In today’s world, access to high-speed internet is no longer a luxury but a necessity. It has become an essential tool for education, healthcare, and business. However, not everyone has access to this vital resource, especially those living in underserved communities. The digital divide, the gap between those who have access to the internet and those who do not, is a significant issue in the United States. According to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), approximately 21 million Americans lack access to high-speed internet, and most of them live in rural areas.

Viasat, a global communications company, is working to bridge the digital divide by providing high-speed internet to underserved communities. The company has been at the forefront of satellite internet technology for over 30 years and has a proven track record of providing reliable and affordable internet services to customers worldwide.

Viasat’s mission is to connect the unconnected and provide internet access to those who need it the most. The company has invested heavily in research and development to create innovative technologies that can deliver high-speed internet to even the most remote areas. Viasat’s satellite internet service is available in all 50 states, and the company is continually expanding its coverage to reach more underserved communities.

One of Viasat’s most significant efforts in bridging the digital divide is its partnership with the FCC’s Connect America Fund (CAF). The CAF is a federal program that provides funding to internet service providers to expand broadband access to rural areas. Viasat was awarded $122 million in funding from the CAF to provide high-speed internet to over 300,000 unserved and underserved homes and businesses in 17 states.

Viasat’s satellite internet service is an ideal solution for rural areas where traditional wired internet infrastructure is not feasible. The company’s advanced satellite technology can deliver high-speed internet with speeds up to 100 Mbps, which is comparable to wired broadband. Viasat’s satellite internet service is also affordable, with plans starting at $50 per month.

Viasat’s efforts in providing high-speed internet to underserved communities have had a significant impact on the lives of those who have gained access to the internet. Students in rural areas can now access online educational resources and participate in distance learning programs. Healthcare providers can use telemedicine to provide remote consultations and improve patient outcomes. Small businesses can now compete in the global marketplace by using online tools to reach customers and expand their operations.

Viasat’s commitment to bridging the digital divide goes beyond providing internet access. The company also offers digital literacy programs to help people in underserved communities learn how to use the internet effectively. Viasat’s digital literacy programs teach basic computer skills, online safety, and how to use online resources to improve their lives.

In conclusion, Viasat’s efforts in providing high-speed internet to underserved communities are making a significant impact on the lives of millions of Americans. The company’s advanced satellite technology is an ideal solution for rural areas where traditional wired internet infrastructure is not feasible. Viasat’s partnership with the FCC’s Connect America Fund and its commitment to digital literacy programs demonstrate its dedication to bridging the digital divide. With Viasat’s continued efforts, more underserved communities will gain access to the internet and the opportunities it provides.