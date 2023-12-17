DJI Multilink (3 pcs) – Inspire 2 remote and Cendence remote controllers

How to Connect DJI Multilink to Inspire 2 Remote Controller

DJI Multilink is a device that allows you to connect multiple remote controllers to a single drone. This device is particularly useful for professional drone pilots who need to control their drones with multiple controllers. The DJI Multilink comes in a pack of three and is compatible with both the Inspire 2 remote controller and the Cendence remote controller.

Connecting the DJI Multilink to the Inspire 2 remote controller is a simple process that can be completed in just a few steps. First, you need to ensure that your Inspire 2 remote controller is turned off. Then, connect the DJI Multilink to the remote controller using the provided USB cable. Once the DJI Multilink is connected, turn on the Inspire 2 remote controller.

Next, you need to connect the other remote controllers to the DJI Multilink. To do this, turn on the other remote controllers and press the linking button on the DJI Multilink. The linking button is located on the side of the device and is marked with a small icon of a remote controller. Press and hold the linking button until the LED light on the DJI Multilink starts flashing.

Once the LED light is flashing, press and hold the linking button on the remote controller you want to connect to the DJI Multilink. The LED light on the DJI Multilink will stop flashing and remain solid once the remote controller is successfully linked. Repeat this process for each remote controller you want to connect to the DJI Multilink.

It is important to note that the DJI Multilink can only connect up to three remote controllers at a time. If you need to connect more than three remote controllers, you will need to purchase additional DJI Multilink devices.

Once all of your remote controllers are connected to the DJI Multilink, you can start using them to control your drone. The DJI Multilink allows you to switch between remote controllers seamlessly, giving you greater flexibility and control over your drone.

In conclusion, the DJI Multilink is a valuable tool for professional drone pilots who need to control their drones with multiple remote controllers. Connecting the DJI Multilink to the Inspire 2 remote controller is a simple process that can be completed in just a few steps. By following the steps outlined in this article, you can easily connect up to three remote controllers to your Inspire 2 drone using the DJI Multilink.