Protect Your DJI Phantom 4 with B&W Outdoor Cases Drone Type 6700

B&W Outdoor Cases has recently released their latest product, the Drone Type 6700, designed specifically to protect the DJI Phantom 4 RTK, Pro, Advanced, and Obsidian Black models. This new case is a game-changer for drone enthusiasts and professionals alike, providing unparalleled protection for their valuable equipment.

The Drone Type 6700 is a hard-shell case made from high-impact polypropylene, ensuring that it can withstand even the toughest of conditions. It is also waterproof, dustproof, and crushproof, making it the perfect solution for those who need to transport their drone in harsh environments.

The case features a custom foam insert that has been designed to fit the DJI Phantom 4 RTK, Pro, Advanced, and Obsidian Black models perfectly. This foam insert not only provides a secure fit for the drone but also protects it from any impact or vibration during transport.

One of the standout features of the Drone Type 6700 is its ability to store the drone with its propellers attached. This means that users can quickly and easily set up their drone without having to remove and reattach the propellers each time. This feature is especially useful for professionals who need to set up their equipment quickly and efficiently.

The case also has room for additional accessories such as batteries, chargers, and remote controllers. This means that users can transport all of their equipment in one convenient case, without having to worry about any damage occurring during transport.

The Drone Type 6700 is also designed with security in mind. It features two padlock holes, allowing users to secure their equipment with a padlock for added peace of mind. This is especially useful for those who need to transport their equipment in public areas or leave it unattended for short periods.

Overall, the B&W Outdoor Cases Drone Type 6700 is an excellent investment for anyone who owns a DJI Phantom 4 RTK, Pro, Advanced, or Obsidian Black drone. Its high-impact polypropylene construction, waterproof and dustproof design, and custom foam insert provide unparalleled protection for valuable equipment. Its ability to store the drone with its propellers attached, as well as additional accessories, makes it a convenient and practical solution for professionals and enthusiasts alike. And with its security features, users can transport their equipment with confidence, knowing that it is safe and secure.

In conclusion, the B&W Outdoor Cases Drone Type 6700 is a must-have for anyone who owns a DJI Phantom 4 RTK, Pro, Advanced, or Obsidian Black drone. Its durable construction, custom foam insert, and convenient features make it the perfect solution for transporting valuable equipment. Whether you’re a professional or an enthusiast, the Drone Type 6700 is sure to provide the protection and convenience you need to take your drone to the next level.