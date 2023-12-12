5 Reasons Why You Need a DJI R Vertical Camera Mount for Your Drone

DJI, the world’s leading drone manufacturer, has recently released a new accessory for their popular DJI Ronin-S gimbal. The DJI R Vertical Camera Mount is a game-changer for aerial photography and videography enthusiasts. Here are five reasons why you need this mount for your drone.

1. More Versatility in Your Shots

The DJI R Vertical Camera Mount allows you to mount your camera vertically, giving you more options for your shots. This is especially useful for capturing tall buildings, trees, or other vertical subjects. With this mount, you can easily switch between horizontal and vertical orientations without having to adjust your drone’s position.

2. Better Stability and Control

When you mount your camera vertically, you increase the stability of your shots. This is because the camera’s weight is distributed evenly across the gimbal, reducing the risk of shaky footage. Additionally, the DJI R Vertical Camera Mount gives you better control over your camera’s movements, allowing you to pan and tilt smoothly and precisely.

3. More Creative Possibilities

With the DJI R Vertical Camera Mount, you can experiment with new and creative shots that were previously impossible. For example, you can capture stunning aerial panoramas by stitching together multiple vertical shots. You can also create unique time-lapse videos by capturing the movement of clouds or other vertical subjects.

4. Easy to Install and Use

The DJI R Vertical Camera Mount is easy to install and use. Simply attach it to your DJI Ronin-S gimbal and mount your camera vertically. The mount is compatible with a wide range of cameras, including DSLRs, mirrorless cameras, and even some cinema cameras. Once your camera is mounted, you can control it using the gimbal’s joystick or the DJI Ronin app.

5. Affordable and High-Quality

Despite its many benefits, the DJI R Vertical Camera Mount is surprisingly affordable. It costs just $89, making it a great investment for anyone who wants to take their aerial photography and videography to the next level. Additionally, the mount is made from high-quality materials, ensuring that it will last for years to come.

In conclusion, the DJI R Vertical Camera Mount is a must-have accessory for anyone who wants to get the most out of their drone. With its versatility, stability, and creative possibilities, this mount opens up a whole new world of aerial photography and videography. And with its affordable price and high-quality construction, it’s a no-brainer for anyone who wants to take their drone footage to the next level.