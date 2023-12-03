What is Starlink and How Does it Work?

Starlink is a satellite internet service provided by SpaceX, the aerospace company founded by Elon Musk. The service aims to provide high-speed internet access to areas where traditional internet infrastructure is not available or is unreliable. This includes rural areas, remote locations, and even ships and airplanes.

The Starlink network consists of a constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit, which communicate with ground stations and user terminals. As of August 2021, there are over 1,700 Starlink satellites in orbit, with plans to launch thousands more in the coming years.

The user terminal, also known as a dish, is a small, flat, circular device that is installed on the user’s property. It communicates with the satellites in orbit to provide internet access. The dish is designed to automatically adjust its position to maintain a connection with the satellites as they move across the sky.

One of the advantages of Starlink is its low latency, which refers to the time it takes for data to travel between the user and the internet. Traditional satellite internet services have high latency due to the distance that the signal has to travel between the user and the satellite in geostationary orbit. Starlink’s satellites are in low Earth orbit, which reduces the distance and therefore the latency.

Another advantage of Starlink is its high speed. The service is capable of providing download speeds of up to 300 Mbps and upload speeds of up to 20 Mbps. This is comparable to traditional broadband internet services in urban areas.

Starlink is currently available in select areas of the United States, Canada, and several other countries. The service is expanding rapidly, with plans to provide global coverage by the end of 2021. In South Korea, Starlink has recently been approved for use in Hwaseong-si, a city located in the Gyeonggi Province.

The approval was granted by the Ministry of Science and ICT, which cited the need to improve internet access in rural areas as the reason for the decision. Hwaseong-si has a population of over 600,000 people, with many living in rural areas where traditional internet infrastructure is lacking.

The introduction of Starlink in Hwaseong-si is expected to provide high-speed internet access to these areas, improving connectivity and enabling residents to access online services, education, and entertainment. It is also expected to benefit local businesses, particularly those in the agriculture and fishing industries, which rely on internet access for communication and marketing.

However, there are concerns about the cost of the service, which is currently priced at $99 per month in the United States. This may be prohibitive for some residents of Hwaseong-si, particularly those in low-income households. There are also concerns about the environmental impact of the Starlink satellites, which have been criticized for contributing to light pollution and interfering with astronomical observations.

Despite these concerns, the introduction of Starlink in Hwaseong-si represents a significant step forward in improving internet access in rural areas. It is part of a broader trend towards using satellite technology to provide connectivity to underserved areas, which has the potential to transform the way we live and work in the 21st century.