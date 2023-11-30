What is DJI Care Refresh and How Does it Work for DJI Mini 3 Pro?

DJI, the world’s leading drone manufacturer, has recently launched the DJI Mini 3 Pro, the latest addition to their Mini series. This compact drone is packed with advanced features and capabilities, making it a popular choice among drone enthusiasts and professionals alike. However, accidents can happen, and that’s where DJI Care Refresh comes in.

DJI Care Refresh is a comprehensive protection plan that provides peace of mind to drone owners. It covers accidental damage to the drone, including collisions, water damage, and other incidents that are not covered by the standard warranty. With DJI Care Refresh, you can have your drone repaired or replaced at a fraction of the cost of a new one.

To enroll in DJI Care Refresh, you need to purchase the plan within 48 hours of activating your DJI Mini 3 Pro. The plan is valid for one year and can be renewed for up to two additional years. The cost of DJI Care Refresh varies depending on the drone model, but it is typically around 10-15% of the drone’s retail price.

Once you have enrolled in DJI Care Refresh, you can file a claim for accidental damage by contacting DJI’s customer support team. They will guide you through the process and provide instructions on how to send your drone in for repair or replacement. DJI Care Refresh covers up to two incidents of accidental damage, and the replacement fee is significantly lower than the cost of a new drone.

One of the best things about DJI Care Refresh is that it provides a code that can be used to purchase a new drone at a discounted price. This code is especially useful if your drone is beyond repair or if you need a replacement quickly. The DJI Mini 3 Pro code can be used to purchase a new drone at a discounted price, making it a cost-effective solution for drone enthusiasts and professionals.

In addition to accidental damage, DJI Care Refresh also covers flyaway incidents. If your drone is lost due to a technical malfunction or other issues, DJI will replace it at no additional cost. This is a valuable feature for drone owners who fly in remote areas or in challenging weather conditions.

Overall, DJI Care Refresh is an excellent investment for DJI Mini 3 Pro owners. It provides comprehensive protection and peace of mind, allowing you to fly your drone with confidence. The discounted replacement code is a valuable feature that can save you money in the long run. If you’re planning to purchase a DJI Mini 3 Pro, we highly recommend enrolling in DJI Care Refresh to protect your investment.