How to Properly Connect the DJI Ronin 2 2-pin Power Cable

The DJI Ronin 2 is a powerful and versatile camera stabilizer that has become a popular choice for professional filmmakers and videographers. One of the key components of the Ronin 2 is the 2-pin power cable, which is used to connect the stabilizer to a power source. In this article, we will discuss how to properly connect the DJI Ronin 2 2-pin power cable.

Firstly, it is important to note that the DJI Ronin 2 2-pin power cable is designed to work with a specific type of battery, known as the TB50. This battery is used to power the Ronin 2 and is also compatible with other DJI products such as the Inspire 2 and Matrice 200/210 drones. It is essential to use the TB50 battery with the Ronin 2, as using any other type of battery could cause damage to the stabilizer.

To connect the 2-pin power cable to the Ronin 2, locate the power input port on the stabilizer. This port is located on the side of the Ronin 2 and is marked with a small lightning bolt symbol. Once you have located the port, insert the 2-pin power cable into the port, making sure that it is securely connected.

Next, connect the other end of the 2-pin power cable to the TB50 battery. To do this, locate the power output port on the battery. This port is also marked with a lightning bolt symbol and is located on the side of the battery. Insert the 2-pin power cable into the port, making sure that it is securely connected.

Once the 2-pin power cable is connected to both the Ronin 2 and the TB50 battery, turn on the battery by pressing the power button located on the side of the battery. The Ronin 2 should now be powered on and ready to use.

It is important to note that the DJI Ronin 2 2-pin power cable is designed to provide power to the stabilizer only. It does not transmit any data or control signals between the Ronin 2 and other devices. If you need to connect the Ronin 2 to a camera or other device, you will need to use a separate cable for this purpose.

In conclusion, connecting the DJI Ronin 2 2-pin power cable is a simple process that requires only a few steps. It is important to use the correct type of battery and to ensure that the cable is securely connected to both the Ronin 2 and the battery. By following these steps, you can ensure that your Ronin 2 is properly powered and ready to use for your next video production.