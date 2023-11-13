Price of Satellite Phones in Pakistan

Satellite phones have become a necessity for people who live in remote areas or those who frequently travel to places where there is no cellular network coverage. In Pakistan, satellite phones are gaining popularity among adventurers, trekkers, and mountaineers who explore the country’s rugged terrain. The price of satellite phones in Pakistan varies depending on the brand, model, and features.

The most popular satellite phone brands available in Pakistan are Iridium, Thuraya, and Inmarsat. The Iridium 9555 is one of the most affordable satellite phones in Pakistan, with a price tag of around PKR 100,000. The Thuraya XT-LITE is another popular option, with a price range of PKR 60,000 to PKR 70,000. The Inmarsat IsatPhone 2 is a bit more expensive, with a price range of PKR 120,000 to PKR 130,000.

It is important to note that the price of satellite phones in Pakistan is higher than in other countries due to import duties and taxes. However, the cost is worth it for those who need to stay connected in remote areas where there is no cellular network coverage.

In addition to the cost of the satellite phone, users also need to consider the cost of the satellite phone service. Satellite phone service providers in Pakistan offer both prepaid and postpaid plans. Prepaid plans are suitable for those who use their satellite phone occasionally, while postpaid plans are suitable for those who use their satellite phone frequently.

The cost of prepaid plans varies depending on the service provider and the amount of airtime purchased. For example, a 50-minute airtime voucher for the Thuraya satellite phone costs around PKR 6,000. On the other hand, postpaid plans have a monthly subscription fee, and users are billed based on their usage.

Satellite phone rental is also an option for those who do not want to purchase a satellite phone. Rental prices vary depending on the duration of the rental and the type of satellite phone rented. For example, renting an Iridium 9555 for a week costs around PKR 10,000.

Another important factor to consider when purchasing a satellite phone in Pakistan is the availability of SIM cards. Not all satellite phone service providers offer SIM cards in Pakistan, and those that do may have limited coverage in certain areas. It is important to check the coverage map of the service provider before purchasing a satellite phone and SIM card.

In conclusion, satellite phones are an essential tool for those who need to stay connected in remote areas where there is no cellular network coverage. The price of satellite phones in Pakistan varies depending on the brand, model, and features. Prepaid and postpaid plans are available, and rental options are also available for those who do not want to purchase a satellite phone. It is important to check the coverage map of the service provider before purchasing a satellite phone and SIM card.