Licenses required for DJI Inspire 2 Raw

DJI, the world’s leading drone manufacturer, has recently released the DJI Inspire 2 Raw, a powerful and versatile drone designed for professional filmmakers and photographers. This drone is equipped with a Zenmuse X5S camera, which can shoot 5.2K video at 30 frames per second and capture 20-megapixel still images. However, in order to unlock the full potential of the DJI Inspire 2 Raw, users will need to purchase additional licenses and accessories.

One of the most important licenses required for the DJI Inspire 2 Raw is the CinemaDNG and Apple ProRes License Key. This license key allows users to shoot in CinemaDNG and Apple ProRes formats, which are both high-quality, uncompressed video formats that are ideal for professional filmmaking. Without this license key, users will be limited to shooting in H.264 or H.265 formats, which are compressed and may not meet the standards of professional filmmakers.

Another important license required for the DJI Inspire 2 Raw is the SSD License Key. This license key allows users to record video directly onto an SSD (solid-state drive) instead of onto a microSD card. Recording onto an SSD provides several advantages, including faster write speeds, larger storage capacity, and more reliable performance. However, without the SSD License Key, users will be limited to recording onto a microSD card, which may not be sufficient for longer shoots or higher-quality footage.

In addition to these licenses, users of the DJI Inspire 2 Raw may also want to consider purchasing the Cendence remote controller. The Cendence is a high-end remote controller that offers advanced features and customization options. It features interchangeable control sticks, dials, and buttons, allowing users to customize the controller to their specific needs and preferences. The Cendence also supports dual operator control, which allows one person to pilot the drone while another person controls the camera.

Overall, the DJI Inspire 2 Raw is a powerful and versatile drone that offers professional-grade features and capabilities. However, in order to unlock its full potential, users will need to purchase additional licenses and accessories. The CinemaDNG and Apple ProRes License Key and the SSD License Key are both essential for professional filmmakers, while the Cendence remote controller offers advanced features and customization options. With these licenses and accessories, users can take their filmmaking and photography to the next level with the DJI Inspire 2 Raw.